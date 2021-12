The Montana Legislature and attorney general are looking for the U.S. Supreme Court to weigh in on a unanimous state court ruling that found a series of legislative subpoenas for judicial records were improper and overbroad, an expected though not guaranteed escalation in an inter-branch legal drama that consumed much of the last legislative session. […] The post Legislative GOP asks U.S. Supreme Court for review of subpoena power decision appeared first on Daily Montanan.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 15 HOURS AGO