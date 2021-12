The Marine Corps Heritage Foundation’s annual award program returns after a one-year hiatus, with nominations now open. Each year the foundation presents a series of awards for creative works preserving or advancing Marine Corps history, traditions, culture, or service. Marines and civilians are eligible to submit their own artistic entries or the distinguished work of others. Awards are scheduled to be presented during the foundation’s in-person annual awards ceremony on April 30, 2022, at the National Museum of the Marine Corps. The deadline for submissions is January 15, 2022.

MILITARY ・ 15 DAYS AGO