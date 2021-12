Okay, some are a tad spicy and may not be around much longer. But most are just clever!. Do YOU have a vanity plate? I've never had one. I've always thought that I wouldn't be able to pick exactly what to say. Then I would pick one and no one would be able to figure it out. If you can't figure it out, what's the point? There are only a couple out of these two dozen that could have a different interpretation, but most are pretty darn obvious!

MAINE STATE ・ 7 DAYS AGO