Cleveland Cavaliers at Miami Heat

Game time: 7:30 p.m., ET

Where: FTX Arena

TV: Bally Sports Sun

Betting line: Heat -7.5

VITALS: The Heat and Cavaliers meet for the first of three matchups this regular season. Last season, Miami swept the series, 3-0, and have won a franchise-record 20 consecutive home games against the Cavs. The HEAT are 73-46 all-time versus Cleveland during the regular season, including 47-13 in home games and 26-33 in road games ... Caleb Martin scored season-high 18 points in his first start of the season on 11/29 vs. DEN ... P.J. Tucker is shooting 51.4 percent from the field and 42.6 percent from three-point range this season ... Over his last six games, Gabe Vincent is averaging 13.3 points (80 total) while shooting 44.3 percent (27-of-61) from the field and 45 percent (18-of-40) from three-point range. He scored a season-high 20 at CHI on 11/27 ... For the Heat, guard Victor Oladipo (knee) is out.

HEAT

G Duncan Robinson

G Kyle Lowry

C Bam Adebayo

F Caleb Martin

F P.J. Tucker

CAVALIERS

G Isaac Okoro

G Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

F Lauri Markkanen

F Evan Mobley

QUOTABLE

Heat organization on the league's forfeiting their next second-round pick after an investigation ruled the violated NBA rules in their pursuit of Kyle Lowry: “While we disagree, we accept the league's decision. We are moving on with our season."

