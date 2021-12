CFOs and finance leaders are focusing more time, expertise and innovation on their organization's environmental, social and governance (ESG) and Human Capital investments and reporting. Not only do ESG and Human Capital metrics and measurement rank among the higher priorities for CFOs and finance leaders, according to Protiviti's latest global survey of CFOs and finance leaders, but these areas also are considered among the top priorities to address if these executives had to select just one area on which to focus. While this is not a novel perspective, it is newly pressing given the groundswell of regulatory actions, social attention and climate risks that have recently materialized.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO