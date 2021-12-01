ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Coronavirus: Marcus Lamb, head of Christian network Daystar, dies of COVID-19

By Lauren Silver, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WOKV
WOKV
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nuEUJ_0dBR00zs00

Marcus Lamb, the founder of Daystar, a large Christian network, died Tuesday from COVID-19, the Washington Post reported.

On Twitter, Daystar’s account announced Lamb’s death saying, “It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this morning. The family asks that their privacy be respected as they grieve this difficult loss. Please continue to lift them up in prayer.”

Daystar and the Lamb family have been vocal opponents of COVID-19 vaccines and lockdowns, NBC News reported, noting in July 2020 that the Lamb family had devoted an hour of their broadcast to what they called “censorship” surrounding the pandemic.

Lamb’s wife, Joni, appeared on Daystar saying her husband had been diagnosed with COVID-19 and then had COVID-19 pneumonia, and that they had attempted numerous “protocols” including some of the unproven ones mentioned on Daystar broadcasts, CBS News reported.

Approximately one week before Lamb’s death, his son, Jonathan, said on a Daystar broadcast that he believed his father’s illness was a “spiritual attack from the enemy” in order to “take down” his dad, USA Today reported.

Daystar is one of the largest Christian television networks in the world, with more than 70 stations reaching 100 million households in the United States and 680 million households across more than 200 countries, according to the Daystar website.

A tweet from Daystar announced that Lamb’s funeral will be held Monday, Dec. 6 in Southlake, Texas.

More coronavirus pandemic coverage:

>> Coronavirus: How long between exposure to the virus and the start of symptoms?

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

What was Daystar’s Marcus Lamb’s cause of death?

THE CEO of Daystar, an evangelical Christian-based television network, passed away on Tuesday, November 30, 2021. Marcus Lamb was 64 years old at the time of his death. The Daystar network announced the death of their CEO, Marcus Lamb, on Tuesday afternoon via Twitter. "It's with a heavy heart we...
ENTERTAINMENT
KTSA

Anti-vaccine televangelist Marcus Lamb dies of COVID-19

Marcus Lamb of the Daystar Christian network. Daystar Television Network. Marcus Lamb, the founder and president of the controversial, conservative outlet Daystar Television Network, has died after a battle with COVID-19, his network and family announced on Tuesday. He was 64. “It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
Washington Post

The most-vaccinated big counties in America are beating the worst of the coronavirus

About 1 in 420 Americans has died of covid-19, according to official data. And we’re still averaging more than 1,000 deaths per day. But in certain areas — and indeed in many areas in which the population is much more tightly packed and the coronavirus could transmit more easily — the story is far less grim. A big reason: widespread vaccination. Death rates are far below the national average in the most-vaccinated, often-urban areas.
PUBLIC HEALTH
HuffingtonPost

Founder Of Anti-Vaccine Christian TV Network Dies After COVID-19 Fight

Televangelist Marcus Lamb, the founder of the conservative Christian Daystar Television Network, which repeatedly promoted anti-vaccine messages, died Tuesday after contracting COVID-19. He was 64. “It’s with a heavy heart we announce that Marcus Lamb, president and founder of Daystar Television Network, went home to be with the Lord this...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marcus Lamb
ABC News

Why are coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on the rise in the US?

With coronavirus infection rates back on the rise, many Americans are wondering why the U.S. is, once again, experiencing surge in cases and hospitalizations, despite widespread vaccinations. The U.S. is now reporting more than 94,000 new COVID-19 cases each day -- up by 47% since late October. And 35 states...
PUBLIC HEALTH
columbuspost.com

The famous American pastor who criticized vaccines has died of the virus

American television preacher Marcus Lamb has repeatedly spoken out against the vaccine. The head of the Christian television channel “Tastar” is currently dead from the corona virus. Briefly essentials. An American TV preacher criticizing vaccines died of the corona virus a few days ago. His wife has appealed to his...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

U.S. coronavirus cases approach 50 million

The Washington Post is providing this news free to all readers as a public service. The total number of reported coronavirus cases in the United States marched toward 50 million early Tuesday, as New York City imposed a vaccine mandate for all private employers, federal health authorities warned against travel to several European countries, and more nations tightened restrictions on the unvaccinated.
PUBLIC HEALTH
nevalleynews.org

Omicron’s emergence draws concern over coronavirus vaccine distribution

Per the latest figures from the Arizona Department of Health Services, more than 3,000 Arizonans tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, with 172 deaths added to the ledger. As the coronavirus pandemic reaches its 21st month in the United States, public health experts are now scrambling to determine the new Omicron variant’s lethality and ability to evade vaccines.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christian#Covid 19#The Washington Post#Nbc News#Daystar Broadcasts#Cbs News#Usa Today
Healthline

Omicron Symptoms: How They Compare with Other Coronavirus Variants

Experts say the Omicron variant appears to have symptoms similar to other coronavirus variants. They say fever, cough, and shortness of breath are among the symptoms. So are muscle aches. However, some people who have been diagnosed with Omicron so far don’t report a significant loss of taste and smell.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Soaps In Depth

Soap Star Lisa Brown Dead at 67

The daytime community is mourning the loss of one of its own as actress Lisa Brown has died at the age of 67 on Nov. 24 following a brief illness. Brown made her daytime debut playing Nola Reardon Chamberlin on CBS soap GUIDING LIGHT in 1980 and formed one of the show’s most popular supercouples with Michael Tylo, who played Quint. After exiting GL, the actress moved over to sister soap AS THE WORLD TURNS in the newly-created role of Iva Snyder, which she played from 1985-94. She then went back to GL from 1995-98, and also continued making occasional appearances as Iva on ATWT in the years following that.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Virus
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
AccuWeather

Daily coronavirus briefing: Omicron poses higher risk of reinfection

A study out of South Africa suggests that the omicron variant may evade immunity from prior infection. Meanwhile, the United States’ new air travel rules are set to begin next week. 63 Entries. Japan is banning all foreign visitors from entering the country in an attempt to curb the spread...
PUBLIC HEALTH
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
5K+
Followers
41K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy