BRIDGEWATER, Mass. -- Bryant University football senior linebacker Ryan Saddler was named to the 2021New England Football Writers Association All-New England team on Monday. The All-New England team is comprised of student-athletes from all of New England's FBS and FCS schools. Saddler is one of eight players from the Northeast Conference on the list. Bryant has now had 19 All-New England selections and at least one in each of its 14 years at the Division I level.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO