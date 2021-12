BROOKLYN CENTER, Minn. (WCCO) — The Brooklyn Center City Council unanimously passed its 2022 budget Monday night, which includes a plan for alternative public safety programs. The city was where former police officer Kim Potter fatally shot Daunte Wright earlier this year. She is now on trial on manslaughter charges. The 2022 budget will leave open three police officer vacancies, along with some other funding from other places, to pay for the public safety initiative named after Wright. Some of the money will come from an increase in the city’s lodging tax. The budget resolution allocates $1.07 million in total to the resolution. The...

BROOKLYN CENTER, MN ・ 22 HOURS AGO