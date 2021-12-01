ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Imports to exports: US set to lead world in LNG sales

By Larry Persily
Alaska Journal of Commerce
 6 days ago

Sometime next year, when Venture Global’s Calcasieu Pass terminal in Louisiana ramps up toward full production and Cheniere Energy starts commercial operations through the latest addition to its nearby Sabine Pass terminal, the United States will become the world leader in liquefied natural gas production capacity. More than Qatar,...

alaskajournal.com

TheConversationCanada

What China's plans to decarbonize its economy mean for Canada's energy exports

One of the surprises to come out of COP26 was the U.S.-China joint declaration on enhancing climate action through the 2020s. Although the declaration lacked details, it offers a positive sign of progress toward curbing global greenhouse gas emissions, in part because China and the United States are the world’s two largest emitters of greenhouse gases. The declaration also marks “a rare moment of co-operation between two superpowers locked in geopolitical rivalry” over trade tariffs and intellectual properties, among others, according to Bloomberg News. For scholars who have been following China’s climate politics closely, this news reaffirms China’s resolution to...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

US trade deficit saw big export-fueled drop in October: govt

Strong American export business caused a large drop in the US trade deficit last month, even as imports also rose, according to government data released Tuesday. The gap between imports and exports of goods and services dropped 17.6 percent to $67.1 billion last month, bringing the trade deficit down from a record hit the month before, the Commerce Department reported.
U.S. POLITICS
actionforex.com

China exports rose 22% yoy in Nov, imports rose 31.7% yoy

In November in USD term, China exports rose 22.0% yoy, above expectation of 17.2% yoy. Imports rose 31.7% yoy, versus expectation of 19.5% yoy. Trade surplus narrowed to USD 71.7B, down from USD 84.5B, below expectation of USD 82.2B. In CNY term, exports rose 16.6% yoy, below expectation of 17.2%...
ECONOMY
ShareCast

Chinese imports surge as export growth eases

Chinese exports growth slowed marginally in November, official data showed on Tuesday, but imports unexpectedly surged. According to customs data, exports rose 22% year-on-year, slower than October’s rise of 27.1%. It was, however, ahead of consensus expectations for growth of around 20.3%. The growth in imports was even stronger, up...
ECONOMY
101 WIXX

China Nov export growth slows but imports accelerate

BEIJING (Reuters) -China’s exports growth lost steam in November, pressured by a strong yuan, weakening demand and higher costs, but import growth accelerated and came in well above expectations, pointing to stronger domestic activity. Exports rose 22% on-the-year and imports jumped 31.7% in November, customs data showed on Tuesday. Analysts...
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

China’s exports and imports hit new records on strong demand

(Dec 7): China’s exports and imports grew faster than expected in November, with both hitting records as external demand surged ahead of the year-end holidays and domestic production rebounded on an easing power crunch. Exports rose 22% in dollar terms from a year earlier to almost $326 billion, while imports...
ECONOMY
New York Post

The costs of Biden’s war on oil include higher gas prices

Joe Biden is the kind of man who deliberately would steer his car into a ditch, crawl from the wreckage and then probe the ditch for criminal conduct. Such nonsense mirrors Biden’s recent instructions to the Federal Trade Commission. Citing “mounting evidence of anti-consumer behavior by oil-and-gas companies,” the president told the FTC to “bring all of the Commission’s tools to bear if you uncover any wrongdoing.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
dtnpf.com

US Soybean Export Sales Running Out of Time

One month ago, I explained how U.S. soybean prices had quickly turned from a bullish outlook to a bearish one with little warning. Prices have had a bit of a roller-coaster ride since then but are close to the same level they were when I first wrote about the increasingly bearish situation. (https://www.dtnpf.com/…)
AGRICULTURE
lngindustry.com

Fourth LNG export facility to be developed in US State of Louisiana

“Venture Global is proud to continue our expansion in Louisiana with the launch of our next project, CP2 LNG. CP2 will be located in Cameron Parish, adjacent to our existing Calcasieu Pass terminal. These two projects, combined with our Plaquemines LNG facility now under construction, represent more than US$20 billion of investment in the State of Louisiana and will create thousands of jobs – including both permanent and construction jobs,” said Venture Global CEO Mike Sabel. “With two major LNG export projects currently under active construction, Venture Global is on a mission to produce the cleanest, low-cost LNG in North America. We are proud to partner with Louisiana in these efforts and in developing carbon capture and sequestration (CCS) for our facilities. Under the leadership of Governor John Bel Edwards, Louisiana is enhancing its status as an international hub for innovation to tackle the energy and climate challenges of our time.”
INDUSTRY
Reuters

Asian LNG prices fall as import demand from China muted

SINGAPORE, Dec 3 (Reuters) - Asia liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices fell this week as spot demand from China remained muted despite the start of winter and as natural gas supplies from Russia continued to flow steadily to Germany. But the drop in prices was kept in check by outages...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
ecowatch.com

Developers Cancel Oregon Pipeline and LNG Export Terminal

Developers of what would have been the first LNG export terminal on the West Coast officially abandoned the project on Wednesday. The project developers told FERC they are not pursuing construction of the Pacific Connector pipeline nor the Jordan Cove export terminal in Coos Bay, Oregon, because they were unable to obtain necessary state permits.
OREGON STATE
spglobal.com

US LNG exports hit record highs as global gas crunch persists

Natural gas deliveries to U.S. LNG export terminals surged to record levels in the waning days of November, topping 12 Bcf/d as strong global gas demand continued to incentivize operators to run their facilities at full bore. Total feedgas deliveries to the six major operating U.S. LNG export facilities hit...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
naturalgasworld.com

Venture Global plans new US LNG export terminal

If approved, the facility in Louisiana would have a nameplate liquefaction capacity of 20mn mt/year. US-based LNG developer Venture Global on December 2 filed a federal application to construct and operate a new LNG export terminal in Louisiana. Venture Global said it wants to build the new facility near the...
INDUSTRY
nextbigfuture.com

US Increasing Per Capita GDP Lead Versus Most of the World

The USA is increasing its lead in per capita income (Purchasing power parity and nominal income) versus major European countries, Japan and Latin American and central american countries. Only faster growing asian countries are catching up in per capita income compared to the USA. The rate of catchup for Asian countries has slowed. The pandemic has stopped, slowed or reversed the rate of catchup for many world countries against the USA.
ECONOMY
marcellusdrilling.com

EQT Calls Pocahontas’ Scapegoating of LNG Exports “Reckless”

Finally, someone with the intestinal fortitude to push back against the insane ramblings of Pocahontas, aka U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren, regarding her latest effort to blame LNG exports for the high price of natural gas in Massachusetts and other New England states. Pocahontas wrote a nastygram to 11 big natural gas producers, including EQT, blaming them for the high prices. EQT says Pocahontas is a stark-raving-lunatic, er, a no, they actually said (much more diplomatically) that Pocahontas is being “reckless” with her “scapegoating of LNG and the oil and gas industry.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
smarteranalyst.com

Cheniere Signs Long-Term LNG Sale and Purchase Deal with Foran

Cheniere Marketing International, LLP, a subsidiary of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG), has signed a binding 20-year liquefied natural gas sale and purchase agreement (SPA) with Foran Energy Group Co., Ltd, a China-based company engaged in the transmission and distribution of natural gas. Following the news, shares of Cheniere rose 3.8%...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

U.S. farm exports to set a record, but not as big as expected

China is buying less in U.S. crops and livestock than expected, particularly soybeans, and America’s ag exports are feeling the pinch. Sales are forecast at a record $175.5 billion this fiscal year, said the USDA on Tuesday, but just like the record set last year, the crest was not as high as it looked in the summer.
AGRICULTURE
The Independent

EPA lowers ethanol requirements, citing reduced demand

The Biden administration on Tuesday lowered annual production requirements for ethanol and other biofuels to account for reduced demand as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.At the same time, the administration moved to reject requests by small oil refineries to be exempted from ethanol requirements, saying they had failed to show exemptions were justified under the Clean Air Act.Taken together, the actions reflect the administration’s “commitment to reset and strengthen” the federal Renewable Fuel Standard, or RFS, “following years of mismanagement” by the Trump administration and disruptions to the gasoline market stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic, officials said.The actions...
U.S. POLITICS

