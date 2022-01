COLUMBUS – Scientists at Ohio State University have found two COVID-19 samples that are the omicron variant. These are the first cases identified in Ohio. The two samples were collected by the Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center on Dec. 7, and both individuals reside in the central Ohio region. According to the Ohio Department of Health, both individuals are adult males. Both received an initial vaccine series more than 6 months ago, but neither had obtained a booster. Both are experiencing mild symptoms and have not been hospitalized. Neither had a history of international travel. To protect patient privacy, no additional information is being released at this time. Public health officials are in contact with the individuals to investigate appropriately.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO