Fatigue most common post-covid symptom for women, shortness of breath for men

By Emily Pyrek
La Crosse Tribune
 6 days ago

A Mayo Clinic study of longhaul coronavirus patients has found women experience different symptoms than their male counterparts, information that may help with diagnosis and treatment of post-COVID syndrome. The small study looked at 108 patients, 81 of them female, seen between January to April 2021 in Mayo Clinic...

