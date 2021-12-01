ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alex Wood’s contract: 2 years, $25 million

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleMany days after reports first made it clear that a reunion was on...

Giants bring back LHP Alex Wood on 2-year deal

The San Francisco Giants on Wednesday re-signed left-handed starting pitcher Alex Wood to a two-year deal. The deal is worth a reported $25 million with another $2.5 million in incentives each year of the deal. Wood joined the Giants on a one-year, $3 million contract last January. The announcement comes...
Pitcher Alex Wood Signs Two-Year, $25M Deal to Return to Giants

Wood returns to Giants, filling key starting rotation hole originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea. Like Anthony DeSclafani, Alex Wood came to San Francisco last season to rebuild his value. Like DeSclafani, he found that the next big deal was ultimately with the team he knew best. A week after...
Dodgers Bring Back Former World Series Champion Closer

Let's face it, the Los Angeles Dodgers were dealt a huge blow on Monday. First it was the loss of Cy Young Award finalist and arguably the best pitcher on the staff last season in Max Scherzer. Scherzer agreed to sign a three-year, $130 million dollar contract with the New York Mets, making him the highest paid player by annual average value in MLB history.
SF Giants' latest moves send a clear signal: Zaidi era has reached a turning point

SAN FRANCISCO — In his earliest days as the Giants’ president of baseball operations, Farhan Zaidi took great care to avoid using the word “rebuild” to describe his approach to shaping the team’s 40-man roster. Zaidi didn’t believe the Giants needed to purge their core, tank for a top draft...
Why there's an MLB lockout, explained

Welcome to FTW Explains, a guide to catching up on and better understanding stuff going on in the world. For the first time since 1994-95, there’s a work stoppage in Major League Baseball. The collective bargaining agreement between the owners and MLB Players’ Association expired at midnight on Wednesday, and...
Former Red Sox player dies of apparent heart attack in Dominican Republic

A former Boston Red Sox player who helped the team win a World Series title in 2007 has died. According to ESPN Deportes and Dominican newspaper Diario Libre, former shortstop Julio Lugo died of an apparent heart attack on Monday. Lugo's sister, Rina Lugo, told the sports outlet that her...
2 Dodgers-Athletics trade packages that could upend the entire offseason

The hot stove will be cranking somewhat soon, but for now we’re living in the world of speculation. That’s what makes the offseason fun, anyway. For the Los Angeles Dodgers, a ton of heavy lifting has to get done with so many key players hitting free agency (plus a likely legal battle with Trevor Bauer that will determine money being freed up or thrown away). You already know who the team is in danger of losing.
A's, Giants Players Locked Out As MLB Owners Vote To Trigger First Work Stoppage Since 1995

San Francisco Giants and Oakland A's players were locked out and their images removed from team websites Thursday after Major League Baseball plunged into its first work stoppage in a quarter-century when the sport's collective bargaining agreement expired. For the A's, the lockout may be a death knell for the team's future in Oakland. The club already had a fractured fan base because of threats to relocate if Oakland does not build the team a new stadium.
Dodgers appear focused on just 1 free agent shortstop

There is plenty of interest in the list of big-name free agent shortstops, but what about one of the teams at risk of losing one of those players?. The Los Angeles Dodgers may have an opening at shortstop, as Corey Seager is among the highly-touted free agents on the market. The Dodgers are trying to bring back Seager, according to Jon Heyman of MLB Network, but are not showing interest in any other shortstops.
Dodgers Reportedly Considering Blockbuster Free Agency Move

Major League Baseball free agency officially kicked off last week with a series of massive moves. The Texas Rangers and New York Mets have gone all-in, handing out a plethora of major contracts to star players like Corey Seager and Max Scherzer. Despite a few huge moves, MLB free agency isn’t close to over just yet.
O'Neil, Hodges, Miñoso, Kaat, Oliva, Fowler get baseball HOF

Buck O'Neil never uttered a single word of bitterness or regret about not being elected to the baseball Hall of Fame. Till the end, he urged those who loved and rooted for him to do the same.Now, long after a near miss that left many wondering if he'd ever make it, they can rejoice.O’Neil, a champion of Black ballplayers during a monumental, eight-decade career on and off the field, joined Gil Hodges, Minnie Miñoso and three others in getting chosen for the Hall of Fame on Sunday.Former Minnesota Twins teammates Tony Oliva and Jim Kaat also were elected along with...
