First state set to phase out gas-powered lawn equipment so will others follow?

By WKRC
WKRC
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLOS ANGELES (CBS/CBS Newspath) - Millions of Americans own gas powered lawn mowers, but that could be changing. California is making the switch to electric mowers and experts believe other states could eventually do the same. David Hernandez is with "Sod and Turf Pros" in Los Angeles and has...

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Millions of Americans own gas-powered lawn mowers, but that could be changing. California is making the switch to electric mowers and experts believe other states could eventually do the same. David Hernandez is with “Sod and Turf Pros” in Los Angeles and has used gas-powered equipment for years. He understands electric tools are the future but said there are pros and cons. “You won’t be having all that gas up your nose, be inhaling it, because I’ve been there. I’ve done that,” Hernandez said. One trade-off is usage time. Hernandez bought an electric leaf blower but said he has to operate...
The City of Westlake Village is taking the first step in banning commercial use of small off-road engines, known as SOREs, which power leaf blowers, edgers, string clippers and lawn mowers, through an ordinance requiring that landscaping equipment citywide produce zero emissions by the start of 2024. The California Air...
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — Noxious gas lawn mowers will soon join VCRs, rotary phones, and typewriters as bygone relics of the modern California home. California is officially making the switch to electric mowers in 2022 after banning the gas type in an effort to curb emissions. The switch won’t happen immediately, but as of 2024, only electric mowers will be available for purchase in California, making it the first state in the nation to ban such sales in the fight against climate change. The California Air Resources Board pushed for the change, noting that residential and lawn gardening equipment make up more...
SAN BERNARDINO (CBSLA) — California Governor Gavin Newsom Sunday announced plans to temporarily expand Interstate 15 between the California-Nevada state line and Barstow to ease traffic during peak hours. The project, which is estimated to cost $12 million, will begin mid-Spring 2022 and will be completed by next summer, according to a news release issued by his office. The project will entail utilizing the shoulder as a third lane after it is repaved and re-striped. “This five-mile stretch of highway is a critical piece of infrastructure for not only our two states, but for the whole country. However, the hours of traffic deters tourism and goods movement,” said Governor Newsom. “While this is just a temporary solution, the expansion is crucial for continued economic health and resilience in the region and beyond. I thank Governor Sisolak for his continued focus and partnership on this and other shared priorities for Californians and Nevadans.” The third lane, once completed, will be utilized during peak hours. Newsom said in a news conference that the state planned to initiate parallel solutions as well.
