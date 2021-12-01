Woodfired Cantina out at Keg and Case in favor of much-needed seating

Looking for ways to give back this month?👩‍🍳 Cook, bake or deliver healthy meals to Twin Cities residents via Open Arms of Minnesota, a nonprofit serving people with life-threatening illnesses, their caregivers and dependents.🥦 Bag and distribute produce at Winter Fresh Produce Pickups through Neighborhood House, which offers services from food aid to educational programs in St. Paul and beyond. 🖥 Offer your professional services in marketing, strategic planning, data analysis and more pro bono at Twin Cities food bank Second Harvest Heartland. 📚Donate funds to the Hmong Cultural Center Museum and Library, a community outreach center and educational resource for anyone interested in learning about Hmong culture and history.🧸 Drop off gently used toys for kids up to age 16 at The Toy Shelf in North St. Paul, which provides free toys year-round to families in need. 📨 Become a "friendly visitor" via phone, email or hand-written letter through Longfellow/Seward Healthy Seniors, a nonprofit serving local seniors and elders in South Minneapolis. Of note: Many people volunteer during the holidays, but help is needed all year-round. Check out these local organizations and other opportunities available throughout the year at Hands On Twin Cities.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO