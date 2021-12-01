VIDEO: Houston County investigators looking for theft suspect

A booster dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine appears to provide strong protection against the omicron variant, the companies announced Wednesday. They said a third dose of their vaccine provides a similar level of neutralizing antibodies to omicron, comparable to two doses against the original coronavirus and other variants that have emerged.
Washington — Mark Meadows, who served as White House chief of staff to former President Donald Trump, said Tuesday that he will no longer cooperate with the House select committee investigating the January 6 assault on the U.S. Capitol. CNN first reported that Meadows wouldn't work with the committee. Meadows...
CHICAGO (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning in the case against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in downtown Chicago to get publicity. The jury is then expected to begin deliberating whether Smollett is...
WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday. As it did following the U.S. announcement on Tuesday, China responded furiously, saying no Australian officials had been invited to...
(CNN) — Carolyn said she was just 14 years old when she began to go to Jeffrey Epstein's home in Palm Beach, Florida, two or three times per week in the early 2000s. On one visit, Carolyn was setting up a massage room for Epstein when his longtime companion Ghislaine Maxwell came into the room. Maxwell touched Carolyn's breasts, hips and butt, and commented that she "had a great body for Epstein and his friends," according to Carolyn.
LONDON, Dec 8 (Reuters) - British Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologised on Wednesday after a video surfaced showing his staff laughing and joking about a party in Downing Street during a Christmas COVID-19 lockdown last year when such festivities were banned. For more than a week, Johnson and his team...
