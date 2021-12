LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson has called members of the 93rd General Assembly into a special session to begin at 10 a.m. Tuesday to enact reductions to state income taxes.”The key reason for the session is the tax-reduction bill,” Gov. Hutchinson said during his weekly briefing. “I spoke with both the Speaker of the House Matthew Shepard and Senate Pro Tem Jimmy Hickey, and they confirm that we have more than a majority vote on the tax bills to have that passed. They feel confident with the support for that.”

