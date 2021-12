On Nov. 15, Midcoast Conservancy accepted a generous donation of the 51.7 acre Goose River Woodland Preserve in Waldoboro from Luther Black. Says Black, “This land was given to me for the purpose of conserving it. It’s been in my family since 1903, and it is my honor to have Midcoast Conservancy as a caretaker of it for future generations. I hope it serves as a beginning of more land protection along the Goose River in Waldoboro and Friendship, inspiring those nearby to protect their land from development.”

