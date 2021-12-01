ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Opelika, AL

It is Time for the Parades

By opelikaobserver
opelikaobserver.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Opelika Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade is...

opelikaobserver.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CNN

Biden told Putin that 'things we did not do in 2014, we are prepared to do now' if Russia escalates in Ukraine, top adviser says

Washington (CNN) — The White House says President Joe Biden told Russian President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday that the United States is prepared to launch strong economic measures should Russia invade Ukraine -- signaling that these new measures would pack a bigger punch than the sanctions issued in 2014 that failed to stop Russia from occupying Crimea.
POTUS
CNN

Meadows plays both sides of January 6 probe while clock ticks on investigation

(CNN) — Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows on Tuesday became the latest Donald Trump acolyte to bow to the former President's ire, begging out of his scheduled deposition with the House committee investigating the January 6 riot -- despite having given over key documents that will help build their case.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Auburn, AL
Local
Alabama Lifestyle
Auburn, AL
Lifestyle
Opelika, AL
Lifestyle
City
Opelika, AL
The Associated Press

Closing arguments set in actor Jussie Smollett’s trial

CHICAGO (AP) — Closing arguments are scheduled for Wednesday morning in the case against former “Empire” actor Jussie Smollett, who is accused of staging a racist, anti-gay attack against himself in downtown Chicago to get publicity. The jury is then expected to begin deliberating whether Smollett is guilty on six...
CHICAGO, IL
The Hill

Biden Supreme Court study panel unanimously approves final report

A bipartisan commission tasked by the White House with exploring possible Supreme Court reforms voted unanimously Tuesday to submit the group’s final report to President Biden . The 34-member group sounded a neutral tone across its report's nearly 300 pages, referencing “profound disagreement” over a controversial proposal to expand...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas#Chamber Of Commerce
NBC News

Australia joins U.S. in diplomatic boycott of Beijing Olympics

WELLINGTON, New Zealand — Australia will join the United States in a diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics over human rights concerns, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said Wednesday. As it did following the U.S. announcement on Tuesday, China responded furiously, saying no Australian officials had been invited to...
SPORTS
CBS News

Instagram CEO to testify before Senate committee on safety of teen users

Instagram CEO Adam Mosseri will discuss steps the popular photo sharing app is taking to keep teenage users safe on the platform during a Senate subcommittee hearing on Wednesday, according to a spokesperson for Meta, the new name for the parent company of Facebook and Instagram. The testimony, Mosseri's first...
LAW

Comments / 0

Community Policy