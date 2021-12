In January 2020, the Five College Native American and Indigenous Studies Program at the University of Massachusetts was awarded with a $2.5M grant from the Andrew W. Mellon foundation. Titled, “Gathering at the Crossroads: Building Native American and Indigenous Studies at the Five College Consortium,”the grant is to be distributed over four years. As they reach their halfway point, the faculty and staff behind the program have rapidly made progress towards the implementation of these funds.

