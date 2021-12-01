ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘With Love’ Trailer Teases Romantic Woes for the Diaz Family (VIDEO)

conwaydailysun.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full trailer for Amazon Prime Video‘s With Love has arrived just in time before its December 17 premiere. The multi-holiday romantic comedy series from writer and creator Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time) tells the story of the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge Jr. who are on a...

www.conwaydailysun.com

Comments / 0

Capital Journal

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Teases Chaos for Zendaya’s Rue in a First Look (VIDEO)

Euphoria is coming back with a bang as HBO unveiled the show’s Season 2 premiere date and first teaser featuring Emmy-winner Zendaya. Kicking off its eight-episode season beginning Sunday, January 9 on HBO, Euphoria sees the return of Rue (Zendaya), a 17-year-old who is trying to find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction. She’ll be joined by fellow series regulars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Rumble’ Gets New Trailer and Release Date on Paramount+ (Video)

“Rumble” is on the move (again). The computer animated film, whose last release date was February 18, 2022, has been bumped forward and will forego theaters altogether. “Rumble” will now be released in just a few weeks – December 15, 2021, exclusively on Paramount’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform Paramount+. Guess we really are ready to “Rumble.”
PARAMOUNT, CA
pophorror.com

New Poster and Trailer Released for Nicole D’Angelo’s ‘Love Crime’ (2022)

A new poster and trailer have been released for the true crime inspired film, Love Crime, directed by Nicole D’Angelo (Quarantine Girl). The film stars D’Angelo herself, Shane Ryan-Reid (Choke), Lisa London (Savage Beach), and Sam Dobbins (Siberia TV series). It will be available January 2022. Here is the new...
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Coming Out Colton’: Netflix’s Colton Underwood Docuseries Drops First Trailer (VIDEO)

Colton Underwood is opening up in the first trailer for Netflix‘s upcoming documentary series, Coming Out Colton, set to premiere on December 3. The six-episode series follows the former football player and Bachelor star as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery coming out as a gay man, including addressing his past and embracing his place in the LGBTQ community.
TV & VIDEOS
IN THIS ARTICLE
startattle.com

As We See It (Season 1) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date

A coming-of-age dramedy with a fresh perspective. Startattle.com – As We See It | Amazon Prime Video. As We See It (Season 1) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date. As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance. Series stars Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien all identify as living on the autism spectrum. The series also stars Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet’s brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack’s father Lou.
TV SERIES
laconiadailysun.com

‘Grand Crew’ Trailer: Meet Your New Favorite Fictional Friend Group (VIDEO)

Grab your friends, your favorite drink, and get ready to join the friends of NBC’s Grand Crew, which premieres with a two-episode special preview on December 14. From Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor, the series follows the titular friend group as they share their relatable life struggles over a glass of wine.
TV SERIES
IndieWire

‘Undone’ Is a Stunning, Time-Bending TV Magic Trick

[This post originally appeared as part of Recommendation Machine, IndieWire’s daily TV picks feature.] Where to Watch ‘Undone’: Amazon Prime Video It seems like one of the biggest hurdles in telling a story that plays with time and space isn’t the nightmare of logistics or coming up with the specific rules that make your version of a story work. It’s pinpointing the tiny details and phrases that take on some profound, mystical meaning when they get repeated over and over again. In “Undone,” one of those things is a set of keys. Tossed on a table, disappeared, grabbed from sight and reappearing again....
TV SERIES
conwaydailysun.com

‘Munich: The Edge Of War’: First Trailer For Netflix’s WWII Spy Drama Starring Jeremy Irons (VIDEO)

Netflix has released the first trailer for its upcoming World War II espionage drama Munich: The Edge Of War, starring Academy Award winner Jeremy Irons. Debuting at the London Film Festival earlier this year, the film is based on the novel by Robert Harris and is set in 1938 on the brink of the second world war. With Adolf Hitler preparing to invade Czechoslovakia, Britain’s Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain (Irons) is desperate to find a peaceful resolution.
MOVIES
startattle.com

A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love (2021 movie) Hallmark, trailer, release date

A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love tells the story of Eric and Joy, who are brought together by community service and find new purpose at Christmas. As they help a family rebuild their home, coincidences and a medical miracle lead them to believe in destiny. Startattle.com – A Godwink Christmas: Miracle of Love 2021.
MOVIES

