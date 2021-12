Anti-racism activists were attacked as violence broke out a rally to launch French far-right presidential candidate Eric Zemmour’s campaign.Activists dressed in black with "no to racism" on their sweaters were reportedly beaten up by attendees and hauled out of the room the event was taking place by security guards.Mr Zemmour, a former French TV pundit, formally declared his candidacy in a video last week which highlighted his anti-migrant and anti-Islam views.“We must give back the power to the people, take it back from minorities that oppress the majority,” he said, over footage of women wearing headscarves and Black men...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 2 DAYS AGO