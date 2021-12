WPP’s Superunion is expanding both its remit and geographic footprint with the opening of two new offices, in China and on the west coast. The firm started as a traditional branding specialist but is branching out, says Jim Prior, Global CEO of Superunion. “The work that Superunion does today goes way beyond a traditional brand agency and extends into communications, brand experience, innovation, digital application and consultancy and beyond. Clients no longer see us as constrained by a specialism, but as a partner that can help them with a wide range of needs.”

BUSINESS ・ 4 DAYS AGO