Kirill Semyonov on unconditional waivers for contract termination

Cover picture for the articleSportsnet’s Chris Johnston reported today that forward Kirill Semyonov is on unconditional waivers, as a prelude to the termination of his contract. Kirill Semyonov...

The Kirill Semyonov situation might be good for the player, but not ideal for the Leafs

Whenever we write about the Leafs losing a fourth liner or potential fourth line player, I have the same voice in the back of my head reminding not to make too big a deal out of it. That voice is generally right. The Leafs decision to cut ties with Semyonov and allow him to return to the KHL where a better contract, better ice time, and a life in his home nation is one that you can’t really find much fault in, and at the end of the day you’re probably not going to have a lot of difficulty tracking down some 5th and 6th center depth by the time you need it, so perhaps I just need to chill out on Semyonov. That’s good advice.
