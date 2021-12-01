Kirill Semyonov on unconditional waivers for contract termination

According to TSN's Chris Johnston, the Ottawa Senators have placed Swedish forward Pontus Aberg on unconditional waivers for the purpose of a contract buyout. Aberg, 28, returned to North America for the 2021-22 season after spending last year in the KHL with Traktor Chelyabinsk. He was signed by the Senators to a one-year, two-way contract $750,000, but failed to make the cut at the start of the regular season and played with their AHL team in Belleville. Aberg was having a fairly good season in Belleville up to this point, tallying eleven points (two goals, nine assists) in seventeen games.
