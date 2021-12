Barely two weeks after Congress asked for a hearing on how airlines used the federal grants and loans given to them last year, lawmakers are getting their wish. According to an exclusive story by Reuters News Service, the CEOs of seven U.S. airlines have been asked to testify on Dec. 8 before the Senate Commerce Committee to answer questions about staffing shortages that have contributed to huge delays and cancellations this year.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 7 DAYS AGO