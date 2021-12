TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State's Wednesday practice and preparation for Florida was spirited. Here are some observations and notes from Wednesday:. ** Head coach Mike Norvell was pleased with the day. Wednesday is a heavy situational day and the focus in those segments appeared to be very good. FSU is working to prepare for what Florida has put on film, with the knowledge that there is some need to expect the unexpected with the coaching staff changes in Gainesville. For complete comments by Norvell, click here.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 13 DAYS AGO