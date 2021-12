For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. On Monday, the US began requiring a negative COVID test result 24 hours before travel (or proof of recovery from a recent COVID infection) on any border-crossing flight, regardless of vaccine status or nationality. Last month, I scrambled to book COVID tests for travel that gave me results in 48 to 72 hours on both ends of my trip, never mind 24. It cost me an extra $500 total to get my tests on time, several hours of interrupted itinerary and a heaping dose of stress.

