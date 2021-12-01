Holiday KidsPlay Area Open In Heinz Hall Courtyard

HANOVER (CBS) – At this store, there are no locks, doors, or cashiers. That’s because the Rustic Marlin Holiday Market operates on the honor system.
“You come in, you grab the product you want, and you go over to one of the payment stations. We take check, cash, or a lot of people pay by Venmo,” said Brian O’Neil, who founded Rustic Marlin along with his wife Melanie.
The O’Neil’s admit at first, they weren’t sure how the contactless shopping would go.
“So, everybody thought we were crazy, and it was Brian’s idea and I have to admit I thought Brian was...
Comments / 0