Holiday KidsPlay Area Open In Heinz Hall Courtyard

By 10 minutes ago
cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePTL's Ron Smiley joins us from PPG Place....

pittsburgh.cbslocal.com

kingsvillerecord.com

Deck the Halls for the Holidays

(Family Features) Greet your guests with a warm, festive house this holiday season. Your decorations can be as simple as a cluster of scented candles or as inexpensive as filling a brass bowl with pinecones you collected with your kids. Either way, you can envelope your guests with a festive...
RELATIONSHIPS
newmilfordspectrum.com

Friday: Sherman Playhouse opens holiday show ‘Wreck The Halls’

SHERMAN — On Friday, The Sherman Playhouse will open its holiday musical revue, “Wreck The Halls,” written, directed and choreographed by Brad Blake with music direction by Charles Smith. The curtain rises at 8 p.m. for a four week run. Nothing is sacred in this slay ride of adult humor...
SHERMAN, CT
Yankton Daily Press

‘Hall Of Trees’ Set Up For Holidays At Mead

The Mead Cultural Education Center is hosting a merry display of more than 50 Christmas trees throughout December, with a special visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus also on tap. Aside from ushering in the holidays, Mead’s “Hall of Trees” is the fundraiser that allows the museum to offer school-aged children free admission in December, Crystal Nelson, executive director of the Mead, told the Press & Dakotan.
YANKTON COUNTY, SD
KWCH.com

Wichita-area holiday happenings

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - A list of holiday-related events in the Wichita area:. Illuminations at Botanica - Bring your whole family to experience the enchanted Christmas holiday display. Enjoy hot chocolate, snacks and light shows all at Botanica. Nov. 18-Jan. 1. Winfield Isle of Lights - Winfield Isle of Lights...
WICHITA, KS
chicagocrusader.com

Deck the Halls for a Deserving Senior Chicago Area

Looking to Advertise? Contact the Crusader for more information. As isolation continues to impact local seniors, Home Instead renews the important Be a Santa to a Senior® program promising another season of holiday cheer. Be A Santa to a Senior supports older adults who may be overlooked, isolated or alone...
CHICAGO, IL
Petoskey News Review

Area holiday open houses on tap for this weekend

This weekend a number of area holiday open houses will take over the region providing holiday cheer and family friendly festivities for all. Here's a list of what's on tap this coming weekend:. Petoskey Holiday Open House. The Petoskey Holiday Open House is an annual tradition bringing Santa Claus to...
PETOSKEY, MI
bayareaparent.com

Bay Area Outdoor Holiday Fun

From decked-out theme parks with special offerings to gorgeous gardens and festively decorated boats, there’s a lot to do outdoors to celebrate this holiday season. Bethlehem A.D. Dec. 21-23. Experience ancient Bethlehem as you walk through a town with soldiers, shopkeepers, shepherds, live animals, a chorus of angels and a live Nativity celebrating the first Christmas. 6-9:30 p.m. Free. 1300 Middlefield Road, Redwood City. bethlehemad.com.
REDWOOD CITY, CA
The Daily Ardmoreite

Sprinkles the elf coming to Central Park on Saturday

This Saturday afternoon Ardmore Parks and Recreation is hosting a new event that promises to be fun for the entire family. Sprinkles the elf will be at Central Park, and a slate of fun activities will be taking place from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Recreation Supervisor Tes Stewart said she came up with the idea for the event after noticing the increasing popularity of the elf on the shelf phenomenon.  ...
ARDMORE, OK
SFGate

These are the best holiday lights in the Bay Area

As the Bay Area days grow colder and the nights grow longer, viewing a brilliant display of lights during the holiday season seems like the perfect way to cheer the soul. Fortunately, some of the Bay Area's largest and most well-known displays, which went dark last year during the COVID-19 pandemic, will light up once again this year.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Easley Progress

Area Holiday Parades & Events

• Easley — Saturday, Dec. 11 at 6 p.m. in downtown Easley. • Pickens — Friday, Dec. 10, 2021 at 7 p.m. in downtown Pickens. • Six Mile — Saturday, Dec. 11 10 a.m. (Line up along Main Street between GBS Lumber and the Post Office.) • Dacusville — To...
PICKENS, SC
Anniston Star

Photos: Heritage Hall Holiday Market is now open

Shopping local couldn't be easier with Heritage Hall Museum's Holiday Market. The maker's market features handcrafted gifts from Alabama artists. The walls and tables are lined with many unique and beautiful gifts like jewelry, pottery, paintings, ornaments, textiles, and so much more. The Holiday Market is a great way to cross off items on the gift list while supporting local artisans. The market will be open Nov. 30 through Dec. 24, Monday through Friday 10 a.m.-6 p.m. and Saturdays 10 a.m.-4 p.m., closed Sunday and Monday.
FOOD & DRINKS
365thingsaustin.com

Holiday Mini Market At Distribution Hall

This will be the biggest Austin Mini Market to date as they are doubling in size and introducing 65 small business vendors. While you shop, enjoy free drinks including wine from Bev, Ranch Riders, Mayawell, and Rambler; and music from local DJ Lilith. They’ll also have free gift bags for the first 30 guests through the doors.
AUSTIN, TX
Atlantic City Press

Free holiday events at Cape May Convention Hall

CAPE MAY — Mark your calendars for the annual Crafts at Christmas Arts & Crafts Show at Cape May Convention Hall, located at 714 Beach Ave. Shop until you drop when the doors open at 9 a.m. to 4 p.n. Saturday, Dec. 4 and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 5. Enjoy a wide range of gifts and holiday décor from local and regional artists and crafters. This arts and craft fair is free and open to the public.
CAPE MAY, NJ
Eyewitness News

Southington restaurant decks the halls for the holidays

SOUTHINGTON, CT (WFSB) - Each year an Italian restaurant in Southington draws a crowd of tens of thousands of people from all over, not just for what they’re dishing up in the kitchen, but also for their holiday lights. If you’re looking for a low-key dinner in a simple setting,...
Fairfax Times

Enjoy holiday performances at Capital One Hall

Capital One Hall will celebrate its first Christmas season with a slew of performances designed to get people into the holiday spirit. And even before the productions begin, the decorated venue will open its doors to families on December 1 from 2 to 6 p.m., to take photos next to its 24-foot Christmas tree or 6-foot Menorah, and enjoy some holiday music and treats.
PERFORMING ARTS
CBS Boston

Holiday Market Open 24/7 In Hanover Operates On Honor System

HANOVER (CBS) – At this store, there are no locks, doors, or cashiers. That’s because the Rustic Marlin Holiday Market operates on the honor system. “You come in, you grab the product you want, and you go over to one of the payment stations. We take check, cash, or a lot of people pay by Venmo,” said Brian O’Neil, who founded Rustic Marlin along with his wife Melanie. The O’Neil’s admit at first, they weren’t sure how the contactless shopping would go. “So, everybody thought we were crazy, and it was Brian’s idea and I have to admit I thought Brian was...
HANOVER, MA
southplattesentinel.com

Area schools ringing in the holiday season

From “Jingle Bell Rock” to “Silent Night,” area schools will ring with the sounds of the holiday season this December. A community tradition, Sterling High School’s annual Madrigal Dinner returns this year on Monday and Tuesday, Dec. 6 and 7. This medieval-themed evening will include dinner, musical performances by SHS’s women and men’s choirs as well as the Sterling Middle School eighth grade choir and a theatrical performance.
STERLING, CO

