People’s Choice Awards: Christina Aguilera Joins Dwayne Johnson And Halle Berry On Honoree List

By Patrick Hipes
 6 days ago
UPDATED: Christina Aguilera will receive the inaugural Music Icon at award at the People’s Choice Awards next week, joining an honorees list that includes Halle Berry , Dwayne Johnson and Kim Kardashian .

Organizers E! and NBC said Wednesday that Becky G will present the award to the Grammy-winning Aguilera, who has also appeared in films ( Burlesque ) in addition to being a coach on NBC’s The Voice . The award will be given for her contributions to the music industry; she will also perform during the December 7 broadcast.

Johnson is receiving The People’s Champion award during the ceremony, which is being simulcast on NBC and E! at 9 p.m. ET/PT Tuesday, with SNL and Kenan star Kenan Thompson hosting from  Barker Hangar in Santa Monica.

Berry will be honored with the People’s Icon Award during the show, while Kardashian will receive the Fashion Icon award.

Berry made her directorial debut in the Netflix film Bruised, which opened in theaters November 17 and on Netflix on November 24. Cardi B, who teamed with Berry to executive produce the film’s soundtrack, will present the award to Berry.

Johnson and Seven Bucks Productions most recently made Netflix’s Red Notice , which was released November 5 and set a record as the largest opening day and weekend premiere for a Netflix film. Johnson, a 15-time People’s Choice honoree and two-time winner behind franchises like Fast & Furious and Jumanji , is up next with the New Line/DC movie Black Adam and Season 2 of NBC’s Young Rock based on his life.

Kardashian, whose namesake Keeping Up With the Kardashians just finished its long run on E!, is being honored for “her keen fashion sense, her unprecedented entrepreneurial success, and single-handedly transforming the fashion industry through her innovative designs and trend-setting style over the past decade,” organizers said.

A total of 40 categories are up for grabs during the December 7 ceremony (see the nominees here ). Winners are decided by online fan voting.

Christina Aguilera's Best Red Carpet Looks Ever Are Truly Iconic

Christina Aguilera's red carpet style has always been daring and one-of-a-kind, just like her. Going to the beat of her own drummer has worked in the Grammy-winning singer's favor, whether it's in her music or her envelope-pushing ensembles. So it should be no surprise why she'll be honored with the first-ever Music Icon Award at the 2021 People's Choice Awards this coming Tuesday. The "Genie In A Bottle" singer is no stranger to award season, she's been a winner on the red carpet for the past three decades. Whether she's channeling old Hollywood glamour in a striking silhouette or baring it all with an iconic "Dirrty"-era '00s moment, Aguilera continues...
CELEBRITIES
Britney Spears Calls Out Christina Aguilera For Refusing To Comment On Free Britney On The Red Carpet

As many will recall, Britney Spears and Christina Aguilera both came up in in the music industry as teens around the same time in the late 90s. They produced hit after hit, earned award after award, and undeniably shook up the pop genre as we know it now. The two singers even collaborated together at one point, which culminated in their infamous performance with Madonna at the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards. The lip-locking moment is reportedly the genesis of a feud between the icons that appears to continue today. Lately, Spears has taken issue with the "Genie in a Bottle" singer refusing to comment on the “Free Britney” movement on the red carpet.
MUSIC
Halle Berry’s Netflix movie Bruised triggers the usual Halle Berry Curse

Halle Berry has long been a skilled, emotive performer whose movies don’t always reflect her talent. After her debut in Spike Lee’s Jungle Fever in 1991, Berry — still the only Black woman to have ever won the Academy Award for Best Actress — has cycled through various phases, genres, and franchises in her next decades in this business. Dramatic movies often seem unsure of what to do about her beauty, while genre roles that rely on her sensuality often diminish her other talents. Swordfish and Die Another Day made her a pinup, but didn’t give her much else to do past stand around in lingerie. The X-Men franchise and the loose DC Comics Catwoman adaptation let her kick ass, but asked barely anything of her dramatically.
MOVIES
People’s Choice Awards Names Halle Berry & Kim Kardashian Among This Year’s Icons

The People have spoken and there are Icons to be honored!. Oscar winner, director, and producer Halle Berry will receive the People’s Icon award at this year’s People’s Choice Awards. Berry will be honored for her contributions to television and film. Her current movie “Bruised,” with which she makes her directorial debut, has given Netflix the number one streamed movie in the U.S. and number two worldwide. Cardi B, who helped Berry executive produce the movie’s soundtrack, will present Berry with the honor.
MUSIC
Listen to Christina Aguilera’s new Spanish-language ballad ‘Somos Nada’

Christina Aguilera has shared a new Spanish-language single called ‘Somos Nada’ – you can listen to it below. The powerful ballad was written by Aguilera alongside Mario Domm, Sharlene Taule and Federico Vindver. It follows on from last month’s ‘Pa Mis Muchachas’, which features Becky G, Nicki Nicole and Nathy Peluso.
MUSIC
Christina Aguilera Performs in Plunging Rhinestone Jacket, Latex Pants & Clear Pyramid Heels at Latin Grammys

Taking to the stage last night, Christina Aguilera made a daring appearance at the Latin Grammy Awards 2021 Person of the Year Gala honoring Ruben Blades in Las Vegas. The 40-year-old “Genie in a Bottle” hitmaker performed at the event wearing a plunging black suit-style jacket featuring a red rhinestone scalloped trim around the décolletage and skintight black latex pants, which gave way to black leather booties. Boasting bold transparent, pyramid-shaped heels, the pointy-toe ankle-length style was all business in the front and party in the back. Adding to her glamorous look, the “Burlesque” actress also showed off waist-length platinum blond hair and black fishnet gloves for the occasion. Discussing her iconic early aughts style with InStyle recently, Aguilera shared, “I was never afraid to be myself and to express myself the way I really felt as an artist, and so it’s awesome to see a new generation enjoy the fashion.” Shop black leather boots below. To Buy: Steve Madden Halena Leather Pointed Toe Stiletto Booties, $130; zappos.com To Buy: Zara High-Heel Leather Ankle Boot, $129; zara.com To Buy: Charles David Lupo Bootie, $160; dsw.com Scroll through to check out some of Christina Aguilera’s boldest looks over the years.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Christina Aguilera Could Teach a Master Class in Turning Heads With Her Latex Latin Grammys Outfit

Bow down to the queen! Christina Aguilera attended the 2021 Latin Grammys for the first time in 20 years and officially set the precedent for how you appropriately make your comeback. The singer pulled up to the award show wearing a skintight black dress featuring a bustier top, latex puff sleeves, and a fiery red hairstyle that immediately set the red carpet ablaze. She paired the sexy ensemble with two cross necklaces.
CELEBRITIES
Halle Berry, Van Hunt Say Their Relationship Is 'Official' After Actress' Son 'Married' Them

Halle Berry has revealed that her 8-year-old son, Maceo, already made her relationship with her boyfriend Van Hunt official, according to a report from Entertainment Tonight. The pair, who attended the AFI Fest screening for Berry's newly released film "Bruised" in Hollywood over the weekend, was asked on the red carpet if they wanted to make things official.
CELEBRITIES
Halle Berry Delivers Moving Speech During Celebration of Black Cinema: ‘Stop Letting Awards Measure Our Worth’

The Critics Choice Association held its fourth annual Celebration of Black Cinema and Television during an in-person ceremony on Monday evening at the Fairmont Century Plaza Hotel, which will be the new home to the Critics Choice Awards on Jan. 9. Hosted by Emmy winner Niecy Nash, some of the honorees included Jennifer Hudson from “Respect” (MGM/United Artists Releasing), Ruth Negga from “Passing” (Netflix) and the cast of Jeymes Samuel’s “The Harder They Fall” (Netflix). Oscar and Emmy-winning actress Taraji P. Henson presented Halle Berry with the career achievement award to close the evening out, with Berry delivering a tearful and...
MOVIES
