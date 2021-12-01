ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Capital One is the first big bank to get rid of overdraft fees

By CNN Newsource
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhat’s in your wallet? If you’re a Capital One customer, it might soon be more money: The company will be the first large bank to eliminate overdraft charges. Capital One made the announcement Wednesday, saying is it getting rid of all fees for overdrafts and non-sufficient funds. It will also continue...

