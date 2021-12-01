ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Glacier's 12 Days of Barleywine Celebration

Anchorage Press
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of my favorite things to do every year during the holidays is to “do the math” as part of Glacier Brewhouse’s 12 Days of Barleywine Celebration that runs between December 10 and December 21 this year. Even though Glacier doesn’t publish or proclaim it, by showcasing 27 knee-knockin’...

www.anchoragepress.com

Comments / 0

Related
thefullpint.com

Shmaltz Brewing Says Goodbye with Barleywine, Whiskey and a Farewell Tour

(Troy, NY) — The biggest, the smallest, most award-winning, and still the only Jewish beer company in America, Shmaltz Brewing Company announces its farewell season after 25 years in the beer business with the first and final release of Bittersweet Lenny’s RIPA in 16oz cans, vintage gems from the Shmaltz beer vault, and a fitting tribute, Exodus 2021 Barleywine Ale (8.8% ABV) brewed with Date, Fig, Pomegranate, and Grape. Shmaltz goes out with a bang with a nationwide “Farewell to Shmaltz Tour” a.k.a. the Class of ’96 Celebration a.k.a. Let My People Brew a.k.a. The No Shmucks Tour, which kicked off at the Craft Brewers Conference 2021 (Denver, CO) with a dozen Class of ’96 breweries plus industry sponsors all presented by ProBrewer with more than 400 enthusiastic craft beer fans.
TROY, NY
brewpublic.com

Ecliptic Brewing to Release Orange Giant Barleywine + 3 Variants

Portland, Oregon. Earth. (December 1, 2021)- Ecliptic Brewing is releasing four versions of their award-winning Orange Giant Barleywine this December. Along with the classic, which Ecliptic has brewed every year since 2014, there will also be a brand-new Triple Dry-Hopped Edition. Both beers will be released in 16-ounce cans and draft as part of Ecliptic’s Special Release Series. The brewery will also release two barrel-aged versions as part of their Reserve Series: Rye Barrel-Aged and Bourbon Barrel-Aged, in 500ml bottles and draft.
PORTLAND, OR
94.3 The X

Celebrate National Cookie Day Indulging In NoCo’s Best Cookies

It's time to throw that "diet" of yours to the wayside (just for the time being, at least). The holidays are no time to deprive yourself. There are so many good eats to be had and enjoyed during this time of year; and it doesn't help that National Cookie Day falls right in the midst of the holiday season (Saturday, December 4)... or does it help? I guess it just depends on who you ask.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beer Day#Beer Style#Food Drink#Glacier Brewhouse#Alaskans
Mashed

The Seasoning Mix You Need To Add To Your Fried Chicken

We have the pleasure of enjoying a variety of foods in the United States — from pasta dishes and hearty soups to cheeseburgers and lobster rolls, the country is full of delicious foods that can really hit the spot. Among these is a true American gem — fried chicken. This Southern staple is popular nearly everywhere, and with more fast-food chains adding a fried chicken sandwich to their menu than ever before, you could say the crispy chicken sensation has swept the nation.
FOOD & DRINKS
SPY

The 25 Best Gifts for Whiskey Lovers: Decanters, Ice Molds, Whiskey Stones

Whiskey has become a serious hobby for many lovers and aficionados. Chances are you know someone that has developed a real taste for the liquor — and a small armory of whiskey-related paraphernalia. If you’re trying to find the best gift for whiskey lovers, you should consider bottles and whiskey accessories. Seriously, the best whiskey gifts should be a no-brainer for your brown drink-loving buddy. But what to get? The products available for whiskey lovers range from perfect whiskey glasses to whiskey soaps, so figuring out which is best for your giftee can be tough. To help with the search, we’ve rounded...
SHOPPING
Anchorage Press

Pho Dimond reminds why Vietnamese food is the best comedown from Thanksgiving glut

How does one escape the lethargy and self-loathing commonly experienced after Thanksgiving? Some turn to exercise, but that’s a wee bit demanding for someone who sets reasonable expectations for themselves. Instead, I often yearn for anything remotely resembling freshness in a vain attempt to negate the butter coursing through my veins. And while some people are content with forking through a sad, wilted salad purchased at a convenience store, I postulate that Vietnamese food is the best counter for a palate rendered numb from holiday feasting thanks to all the raw veggies and the restorative properties of pho.
ANCHORAGE, AK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
The Independent

The Christmas dinner side dishes celebrity chefs swear by

When it comes to Christmas dinner, the dominating force is usually the turkey. But if we were all truly honest, isn’t it the side dishes we’re actually looking forward to most?Pigs in blankets, bread sauce, cranberry sauce, roasted parsnips, stuffing… these tasty jewels beside the golden bird are arguably the best bit. We asked some celeb chefs and food writers to share their favourite festive sides, with tips for how to cook them too.1. Ruby Tandoh adores a Yorkshire pudding“My favourite side dish has to be the Yorkshire pudding,” says Tandoh, author of new cookbook, Cook As You Are. “Whether...
RECIPES
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
News Channel 25

Tiff's Treats to celebrate National Cookie Day with free cookies

WACO, Texas — In honor of National Cookie Day, Tiff's Treats will offer a free chocolate chip cookie for anyone who visits any of their locations. All of Tiff's Treats 69 locations will be participating in the free cookie giveaway on Dec. 4. There will be a limit of one...
WACO, TX
The Blade

Dinner for One: Confetti Corn Cakes

‘Tis the season to be festive. And how much more festive can your dinner get than to be decorated with ornament-like flecks of red, green, and yellow peppers and tidbits of corn that are merry and bright?
RECIPES
Only In Pennsylvania

You’ll Want To Visit Carlton Diner, A Classic Small Town Restaurant In Pennsylvania

Small town life usually moves at a slower pace, offering a glimpse of the days of yesteryear. Everyone typically knows everyone else, and there’s always at least one restaurant that is the go-to spot for a delicious meal. This small town restaurant in Pennsylvania has been dishing up comfort food for more than four decades, […] The post You’ll Want To Visit Carlton Diner, A Classic Small Town Restaurant In Pennsylvania appeared first on Only In Your State.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Spotlight News

Holiday baking goes gluten-free with Mint Slims

People who avoid gluten for health reasons may feel left when the bevy of desserts is distributed during home visits or office holiday parties, as they probably cannot indulge in these sweet treats. This recipe for “Mint Slims” from Danielle Walker’s “Eat What You Love” (Ten Speed Press) ensures that even those who have gone […]
FOOD & DRINKS
Robb Report

This Winemaker’s New Release Shows Orange Wine Is More Than Just a Passing Fad

When it comes to wine, we have a pattern in this country of discovering a region, style or whole category and adopting it as our new darling. Cutting-edge shops tout the wine, and all the cool kids drink it. Never mind that the region (France’s Jura, say) might have centuries of winemaking under its belt, or the style whole millennia. Maybe it’s our New World, kid-in-a-candy-store enthusiasm as we romp through the riches of the Old World, or the lack of ancient wine traditions of our own. Regardless, the problem isn’t in the discovery; it’s in the danger of abandoning...
DRINKS
Variety

Stock Your Holiday Bar Cart With These 8 Alcohol Delivery Services

All products and services featured by Variety are independently selected by Variety editors. However, Variety may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes. A stocked bar cart is a party essential, so whether you’re planning your own holiday get-together this year or want to gift the host with a bottle of something nice, delivery services are a convenient and fast way to alleviate any pre-party stress. There are now dozens of Postmates-style alcohol services that can deliver craft beers, wines, spirits and liquor to your door in less...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy