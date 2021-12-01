Commissioners to consider vote center plan

INDIANA – Seven troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles District were recently honored at the annual Indiana State Police Awards Ceremony. Senior Trooper Randel Miller was given an award as being the 2020 Trooper of the District for the Versailles Post. In 2020, Trooper Miller excelled in criminal interdiction on roadways in the Versailles District. Trooper Miller and his K-9, Jinx, initiated numerous criminal investigations which led to the removal of illegal drugs and guns from area roadways. The cases also led to the arrest and prosecution of those who chose to be involved in criminal activities. Lt. Paul Adams, Indiana State Police-Versailles District Commander, stated, Trooper Miller’s work ethic and dedication to the overall mission of the Indiana State Police has undoubtedly made our communities safer by pursuing those who are conducting criminal activities in our area.

INDIANA STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO