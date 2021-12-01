ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decatur County, IN

Commissioners to consider vote center plan

By Kevin Green
Greensburg Daily News
Greensburg Daily News
 6 days ago

GREENSBURG - The question of whether or not Decatur County moves to voting centers as opposed to precinct-based polling locations will be considered when the Decatur County Commissioners meet at 8 a.m. Monday in Room 106 of the Decatur County Courthouse. The Decatur County Council has already approved the...

Greensburg Daily News

Area businesses awarded grants

INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Economic Development Corporation, in partnership with Conexus Indiana, has announced the fifth round of awards totaling more than $3.6 million in Manufacturing Readiness Grants to 44 Indiana businesses to support a projected $23 million in technology-based capital investment across Indiana. "Historically, manufacturing has been the bedrock...
ECONOMY
Greensburg Daily News

Apps available for Indiana Senate page program

STATEHOUSE — The Indiana Senate is now accepting applications for the 2022 Senate Page Program, said State Sen. Chip Perfect (R-Lawrenceburg). Through the full-day program, students in grades six through 12 can tour Indiana’s Statehouse, listen to debates and help staff with age-appropriate tasks. Students also have the opportunity to meet with their state senator.
LAWRENCEBURG, IN
Greensburg Daily News

DUKE Energy donates to mental health needs

PLAINFIELD – The Duke Energy Foundation has awarded nine grants totaling $255,000 to programs that help Indiana communities grappling with mental health and substance abuse needs. “During the COVID-19 pandemic, we’ve seen a rise in mental health and substance use disorders across Indiana,” said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Greensburg Daily News

Batesville Sky illuminates downtown

BATESVILLE — A new light display located on the former Umbrella Sky structure in the Village Green parking area debuted Wednesday and will continue to captivate locals and visitors through the end of February. Rachael Berkemeier, Arts-In-Education and board of directors member of the Batesville Area Arts Council, presented the...
BATESVILLE, IN
Greensburg Daily News

CORRECTION

A story on page A12 of Thursday's Daily News contained an error. First grade teacher Erin Buening is employed at Greensburg Elementary School, not North Decatur Elementary as stated in the story.
GREENSBURG, IN
Greensburg Daily News

Rush County Farm Bureau awarded grant from INFB

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Farm Bureau awarded development grants to five county Farm Bureaus to support new or expanded programs or events that promoted education and networking with diverse segments of agriculture. The county Farm Bureaus that received financial assistance for programming this year were Benton, Clinton, DeKalb, Floyd and Rush counties.
RUSH COUNTY, IN
Greensburg Daily News

There's a museum in St. Paul

Have you visited the St. Paul museum? A friend asked if I’d been to the St. Paul museum. The answer was no because I didn’t even know there was a museum in St. Paul. The next time I saw Adrian Scripture, I asked him about it and he invited me to visit. I spent an hour there but had to return another day because – well, I had taken Buddy. Then I learned from Gladys Pike that I could take him in, but since that was unexpected I hadn’t brought his leash.
SAINT PAUL, IN
Greensburg Daily News

Republican caucus to be held

GREENSBURG — As the duly elected chairman of any caucus held by the Decatur County Republican Party, Nathan W. Harter IV, Decatur County GOP Chairman, under the rules of the Indiana Republican Party, has called a caucus of the party and designated the duly elected vice chairman, Deanna L. Burkart, to conduct the caucus referenced below.
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Greensburg Daily News

Rush County News Briefs

Rush County Historical Society Holiday Open House and Festival of Trees will be from 4 to 7 p.m. Dec. 5 at 619 North Perkins Street, Rushville. Free, timed tickets to see Santa Claus at The Princess Theatre are available at Mocha Moose. To reduce wait times, each child will need this free ticket. Santa will also be seeing kids at The Princess throughout the month of December.
RUSHVILLE, IN
Greensburg Daily News

Homemakers Madison District Retreat wrap-up

GREENSBURG – The Extension Homemaker’s Madison District Retreat was held November 11, 2021, as a one-day retreat in Decatur County at St. Mary’s Catholic Church Gathering Room. We had ladies attending from every District 1 County except for Ohio County. Registration was at 9 a.m. with donuts and water served...
DECATUR COUNTY, IN
Greensburg Daily News

Troopers from Versailles Post honored

INDIANA – Seven troopers from the Indiana State Police-Versailles District were recently honored at the annual Indiana State Police Awards Ceremony. Senior Trooper Randel Miller was given an award as being the 2020 Trooper of the District for the Versailles Post. In 2020, Trooper Miller excelled in criminal interdiction on roadways in the Versailles District. Trooper Miller and his K-9, Jinx, initiated numerous criminal investigations which led to the removal of illegal drugs and guns from area roadways. The cases also led to the arrest and prosecution of those who chose to be involved in criminal activities. Lt. Paul Adams, Indiana State Police-Versailles District Commander, stated, Trooper Miller’s work ethic and dedication to the overall mission of the Indiana State Police has undoubtedly made our communities safer by pursuing those who are conducting criminal activities in our area.
INDIANA STATE
Greensburg Daily News

Agape Center gets grant

GREENSBURG — Decatur County Agape Center is receiving a $2,500 grant from Centra Credit Union to further its mission. Decatur County Agape Center is a non-profit that serves individuals in Decatur County with needs not met by other community agencies. The Decatur County Agape Center was nominated by Centra team...
GREENSBURG, IN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
Greensburg Daily News

More road funding announced

SOUTHEAST INDIANA – State Rep. Cindy Ziemke (R-Batesville) has announced that several communities in and adjacent to the Daily News readership area will be receiving funding to help make road and bridge improvements. According to Ziemke, as part of the Community Crossings Matching Grant Program, the following towns, cities and...
TRAFFIC
Greensburg Daily News

Thrive Alliance seeks older adult opinions

COLUMBUS – Thrive Alliance is asking residents to participate in The Community Assessment Survey for Older Adults. The survey is designed to provide a picture of how Bartholomew, Brown, Decatur, Jackson, and Jennings is serving older adult residents, to gauge older adult perceptions of the community and to make comparisons with other communities across the nation.
COLUMBUS, IN
Greensburg Daily News

RFD seeking input on upgrading facility

RUSHVILLE — The City of Rushville and the Rushville Fire Department have been working jointly since early September on a grant solicitation through OCRA (Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs) that would provide funding strictly limited in scope to upgrading the current Rushville Fire Department by building an addition on the east side of the present facility.
RUSHVILLE, IN
Greensburg Daily News

Greensburg Daily News

