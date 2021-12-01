ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Respawn is removing the original Titanfall game from stores

By Corbin Davenport
xda-developers
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTitanfall generated plenty of excitement before its release in 2014, as it was being created by former developers of Infinity Ward (creators of Call of Duty) at a new studio, Respawn Entertainment. The game received mostly-great reviews, and Respawn followed it up with a sequel in 2016, but the original Titanfall...

www.xda-developers.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheConversationAU

Even in the colourful world of video games, most players demand historical accuracy

Some of the most popular video game series are those that use historical settings, and research has revealed players have extremely high standards when it comes to the accuracy of the history presented. We surveyed players of the Assassin’s Creed series, one of the most famous video game series to use historical settings, to understand how important accurate depictions of history in video games were for players. The Assassin’s Creed series depicts a millennia-old conflict between the secret Assassin Brotherhood and Templar Order. In the majority of games, the player takes control of a historical assassin in a historical setting, but...
VIDEO GAMES
Digital Trends

Titanfall is being discontinued by Respawn starting today

After originally releasing seven years ago and sparking the franchise that would eventually lead to Apex Legends, developer Respawn Entertainment is discontinuing new sales of Titanfall. A note about Titanfall. pic.twitter.com/Ew232HkUIo. — Respawn (@Respawn) December 1, 2021. In a statement released on Twitter, the developer did not say why it...
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

Respawn Entertainment announces Titanfall will be discontinued next year

Earlier today, Respawn Entertainment took to its Twitter account to release a note about its decision to discontinue Titanfall. It was intended as a heartfelt announcement about Respawn’s first hit shooter being de-listed from stores and dropped from subscription services. However, many of the comments on Twitter leave bitter remarks about how the studio is abandoning the game. People seem to have taken offense to Respawn saying Titanfall is part of its DNA, while simultaneously announcing its end.
VIDEO GAMES
rockpapershotgun.com

Titanfall 1 is being removed from sale after a year of DDOS attacks

"Titanfall is part of our DNA," says the latest announcement from Respawn Entertainment, before going on to reveal that they're having gene therapy. Titanfall 1, the studio's first game, is being removed from sale today and will disappear from subscription services on March 1st, 2022. It's the inevitable end for the wall-running mech battler, a multiplayer experiment that started cutting bits out of itself mere months after release.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Titans#Infinity Ward#Respawn Entertainment#Venturebeat
psu.com

“Titanfall’s Universe Will Continue” According To Respawn

Titanfall was removed from sale on all digital platforms today, and will no longer be available through subscription services on March 1, 2022. According to Respawn, though, fans need not fear anything. “Titanfall is core to Respawn’s DNA and this incredible universe will continue. Today in Titanfall 2 and Apex...
VIDEO GAMES
cogconnected.com

Jump Force is Going to be Removed from Stores Next Year

Bandai Namco’s controversial fighter Jump Force is being removed from physical and digital stores in August of next year. Jump Force has been in the news a lot for all the wrong reasons since its release back in 2019. The game was met with appalling reviews on launch, and the developers have never really improved on anything. The gameplay is very wonky, the character’s designs are off-putting and the dialogue in the story mode is poorly written to name a few common complaints. On top of all of that, the game is now being removed for unknown reasons.
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

Respawn Entertainment to Delist Titanfall From All Platforms Next March

Respawn Entertainment has been committed to making some of the best first-person shooters, including Titanfall. Despite Respawn Entertainment not having any explicit plans for a possible third iteration of the franchise, they still hold the title near and dear to their identity. Yet, starting with Titanfall in 2014, they aimed at something greater than just the run-of-the-mill FPS experience. Experimenting with high-powered Titan mech robots, Respawn Entertainment had made shaped the first-person shooter title with this one inclusion. While the title has since received much notoriety and praise, Respawn has moved onto bigger and brighter things like Apex Legends. Yet, facing many denials of service attacks and waves of invading hackers, Respawn has decided it’s time to end the Titanfall sales run. Announced over Twitter was the news of Titanfall’s upcoming delisting for the beginning of March of 2022.
VIDEO GAMES
TheSixthAxis

Titanfall removed from sale but servers will stay online

Titanfall, which was released in 2014, has been removed from sale today, Respawn has confirmed. In addition, Titanfall will be removed from subscription services on March 1st 2022 which is under what would have been the game’s 8th anniversary. However, even though the game is being removed from sale it will not become unplayable for those who own it. Respawn has stated that the servers for the original Titanfall will remain online for those who still jump in and play the game. Respawn also alludes to a new game in the franchise, possibly Titanfall 3. The full statement can be read below.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Call of Duty
PlayStation LifeStyle

New Sales of Original Titanfall Being Discontinued, Servers to Remain Online, Respawn Says Franchise is a ‘North Star’

Beginning today, the original Titanfall will no longer be available to purchase anywhere, and it will be removed from subscription services on March 1, 2022. The servers will continue to be active for the “dedicated fanbase still playing and those who own the game and are looking to drop into a match.” Respawn clarified that Titanfall is “core to Respawn’s DNA,” and promises that they will continue to create experiences within the universe.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepressure.com

Titanfall Pulled From Sale

Respawn has announced that it is pulling Titanfall from the sale. The game is set to disappear from stores by March 1, 2022. Recent months have been extremely difficult for Titanfall - due to hacking attacks, the title is practically unplayable. Now its story is slowly coming to an end. Respawn Entertainment has announced the end of support for the title.
VIDEO GAMES
wccftech.com

Titanfall is Being Removed from Sale Following a Long Losing Battle with Hackers

The battle between Titanfall developer Respawn Entertainment and the hackers who have been making the game difficult to play has come to an end, and it seems the bad guys have won. The state of the original Titanfall has been a bone of contention for years now – while the servers have remained on, various unpatched vulnerabilities have allowed malicious parties to make the game largely unplayable via DDoS attacks other hacks.
VIDEO GAMES
dotesports.com

Respawn discontinues new sales of first Titanfall but will keep servers running

Respawn Entertainment has discontinued new sales of the first installment of the Titanfall franchise starting today. The developers will “be keeping servers live for the dedicated fanbase” still playing, though, and its removal from the shelves shouldn’t affect players who already own the game. The announcement doesn’t specify a reason...
VIDEO GAMES
mp1st.com

Apex Legends Game Director Departs Respawn, Pens Letter to Community

We’re here with some sad news, legends! Chad Grenier, the Game Director of Apex Legends, has announced that he is leaving Respawn Entertainment after 11 years! Grenier has penned a letter that thanks the studio and the community. Here’s Grenier’s letter in full:. Few words can elegantly describe my 11...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy