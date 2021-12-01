ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oven-Baked Latkes, A Hanukkah Favorite

By America’s Test Kitchen
Boomer Magazine
Boomer Magazine
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17f6ae_0dBQERgM00

America’s Test Kitchen brings us their tested recipe for oven-baked latkes, a favorite for Hanukkah. As they say, “We think you’ll love this Hanukkah recipe a whole latke!”

Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that is celebrated for eight days and nights, often in December. It remembers a story about a very important temple that had only enough oil to burn a menorah (a special lamp) for one night, but the oil lasted for eight nights instead. That said, oil plays a very important role in this holiday’s history, so families that celebrate Hanukkah fry foods such as latkes in lots of oil.

Oven-Baked Latkes

Serves 4 to 6 (Makes 12 latkes)

Vegetable oil spray

1/2 cup vegetable oil

1 1/4 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled (if potatoes are too big to fit in feed tube, cut them in half)

1 onion, peeled and cut into quarters

1/4 cup (1 1/4 ounces) all-purpose flour

1 large egg

1 teaspoon salt

  1. Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with vegetable oil spray. Pour oil onto the baking sheet and tip sheet until evenly coated.
  2. Set the shredding disk in the food processor and lock the lid into place. Place the potatoes and onion in the feed tube to shred.
  3. Transfer the vegetables to the center of a clean dish towel. Gather the ends of the towel together, twist tightly, and squeeze over the sink to drain as much liquid as possible from the vegetables.
  4. Transfer the vegetables to a bowl. Add flour, egg and salt. Mix until well combined.
  5. Use a 1/4-cup dry measuring cup to scoop and drop 12 mounds of potato mixture onto greased the baking sheet. Gently press each mound to flatten.
  6. Bake latkes until bottoms are browned, 25 to 30 minutes. Use a spatula to carefully flip latkes (oil will be hot). Bake until the second side is golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes.
  7. Line a serving platter with paper towels. Transfer latkes to paper towels. Let latkes drain and cool for 5 minutes.

For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers. The family of brands – which includes Cook’s Illustrated, Cook’s Country, and America’s Test Kitchen Kids – offers reliable recipes for cooks of all ages and skill levels. See more online at www.americastestkitchen.com/TCA.

© 2021 America’s Test Kitchen. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Stuffing Recipes from Around the U.S.

