Oven-Baked Latkes, A Hanukkah Favorite
America’s Test Kitchen brings us their tested recipe for oven-baked latkes, a favorite for Hanukkah. As they say, “We think you’ll love this Hanukkah recipe a whole latke!”
Hanukkah is a Jewish holiday that is celebrated for eight days and nights, often in December. It remembers a story about a very important temple that had only enough oil to burn a menorah (a special lamp) for one night, but the oil lasted for eight nights instead. That said, oil plays a very important role in this holiday’s history, so families that celebrate Hanukkah fry foods such as latkes in lots of oil.
Oven-Baked Latkes
Serves 4 to 6 (Makes 12 latkes)
Vegetable oil spray
1/2 cup vegetable oil
1 1/4 pounds Yukon Gold potatoes, unpeeled (if potatoes are too big to fit in feed tube, cut them in half)
1 onion, peeled and cut into quarters
1/4 cup (1 1/4 ounces) all-purpose flour
1 large egg
1 teaspoon salt
- Adjust the oven rack to the middle position and heat oven to 400 degrees. Spray a baking sheet with vegetable oil spray. Pour oil onto the baking sheet and tip sheet until evenly coated.
- Set the shredding disk in the food processor and lock the lid into place. Place the potatoes and onion in the feed tube to shred.
- Transfer the vegetables to the center of a clean dish towel. Gather the ends of the towel together, twist tightly, and squeeze over the sink to drain as much liquid as possible from the vegetables.
- Transfer the vegetables to a bowl. Add flour, egg and salt. Mix until well combined.
- Use a 1/4-cup dry measuring cup to scoop and drop 12 mounds of potato mixture onto greased the baking sheet. Gently press each mound to flatten.
- Bake latkes until bottoms are browned, 25 to 30 minutes. Use a spatula to carefully flip latkes (oil will be hot). Bake until the second side is golden brown, 5 to 10 minutes.
- Line a serving platter with paper towels. Transfer latkes to paper towels. Let latkes drain and cool for 5 minutes.
For 25 years, home cooks have relied on America’s Test Kitchen for rigorously tested recipes developed by professional test cooks and vetted by 60,000 at-home recipe testers. The family of brands – which includes Cook’s Illustrated, Cook’s Country, and America’s Test Kitchen Kids – offers reliable recipes for cooks of all ages and skill levels. See more online at www.americastestkitchen.com/TCA.
© 2021 America’s Test Kitchen. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.
