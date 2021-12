Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia is ready for the first two World Cup downhill events of the new season that will be held in Lake Louise, Canada, from 3-4 December. Goggia, 29, is coming off an impressive season that saw her win four downhill races en route to winning her second World Cup. With 32 podium finishes and 11 wins, the native of Bergamo is now within range of matching Isolde Kostner, the most successful Italian downhill skier in World Cup history (Kostner achieved 51 podium finishes and 15 race wins in her career).

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO