TV Series

‘With Love’ Trailer Teases Romantic Woes for the Diaz Family (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish, TV Insider
thehendersonnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe full trailer for Amazon Prime Video‘s With Love has arrived just in time before its December 17 premiere. The multi-holiday romantic comedy series from writer and creator Gloria Calderón Kellett (One Day at a Time) tells the story of the Diaz siblings, Lily and Jorge Jr. who are on a...

www.thehendersonnews.com

floydct.com

‘Euphoria’ Season 2 Teases Chaos for Zendaya’s Rue in a First Look (VIDEO)

Euphoria is coming back with a bang as HBO unveiled the show’s Season 2 premiere date and first teaser featuring Emmy-winner Zendaya. Kicking off its eight-episode season beginning Sunday, January 9 on HBO, Euphoria sees the return of Rue (Zendaya), a 17-year-old who is trying to find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction. She’ll be joined by fellow series regulars Hunter Schafer, Nika King, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams.
TV SERIES
pophorror.com

New Poster and Trailer Released for Nicole D’Angelo’s ‘Love Crime’ (2022)

A new poster and trailer have been released for the true crime inspired film, Love Crime, directed by Nicole D’Angelo (Quarantine Girl). The film stars D’Angelo herself, Shane Ryan-Reid (Choke), Lisa London (Savage Beach), and Sam Dobbins (Siberia TV series). It will be available January 2022. Here is the new...
MOVIES
TheWrap

‘Rumble’ Gets New Trailer and Release Date on Paramount+ (Video)

“Rumble” is on the move (again). The computer animated film, whose last release date was February 18, 2022, has been bumped forward and will forego theaters altogether. “Rumble” will now be released in just a few weeks – December 15, 2021, exclusively on Paramount’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform Paramount+. Guess we really are ready to “Rumble.”
PARAMOUNT, CA
tvinsider.com

‘Coming Out Colton’: Netflix’s Colton Underwood Docuseries Drops First Trailer (VIDEO)

Colton Underwood is opening up in the first trailer for Netflix‘s upcoming documentary series, Coming Out Colton, set to premiere on December 3. The six-episode series follows the former football player and Bachelor star as he embarks on a journey of self-discovery coming out as a gay man, including addressing his past and embracing his place in the LGBTQ community.
TV & VIDEOS
startattle.com

As We See It (Season 1) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date

A coming-of-age dramedy with a fresh perspective. Startattle.com – As We See It | Amazon Prime Video. As We See It (Season 1) Amazon Prime Video, trailer, release date. As We See It follows Jack (Rick Glassman), Harrison (Albert Rutecki), and Violet (Sue Ann Pien), twentysomething roommates on the autism spectrum, as they strive to get and keep jobs, make friends, fall in love, and navigate a world that eludes them. With the help of their families, aide, and sometimes even each other, these roommates experience setbacks and celebrate triumphs on their own unique journeys towards independence and acceptance. Series stars Glassman, Rutecki, and Pien all identify as living on the autism spectrum. The series also stars Sosie Bacon as their aide Mandy, Chris Pang as Violet’s brother Van, and Joe Mantegna as Jack’s father Lou.
TV SERIES
thehendersonnews.com

‘Home Economics’ Star Topher Grace Previews Holidays With the Hayworths

Forget Peace on Earth. The claws are out on Home Economics when the Hayworth siblings — middle-class Tom (Topher Grace), poverty-line Sarah (Caitlin McGee), and über-rich Connor (Jimmy Tatro) — opt for a Secret Santa exchange. But, as always on this comedy, their squabbles are loaded with a loving spirit.
ENTERTAINMENT
laconiadailysun.com

‘Grand Crew’ Trailer: Meet Your New Favorite Fictional Friend Group (VIDEO)

Grab your friends, your favorite drink, and get ready to join the friends of NBC’s Grand Crew, which premieres with a two-episode special preview on December 14. From Brooklyn Nine-Nine’s Phil Augusta Jackson and Dan Goor, the series follows the titular friend group as they share their relatable life struggles over a glass of wine.
TV SERIES
thehendersonnews.com

‘The Wheel of Time’: Madeleine Madden Opens Up About Egwene’s Path Going Forward

[Spoiler alert: This conversation features key information about this week’s episode of The Wheel of Time, “Blood Calls Blood.” Turn back before it’s too late!]. The Wheel of Time keeps turning and this week, it rolled right into a major moment that should prove pivotal for Two Rivers escapee Egwene Al’Vere (Madeleine Madden). As one of the four villagers suspected of being the Dragon Reborn by magical Aes Sedai Moiraine (Rosamund Pike), Egwene has already demonstrated a magical ability only reserved for Moiraine’s sect. But for the past few episodes, she has been without protection from the enigmatic enchantress, having been divided from the group with friend Perrin (Marcus Rutherford) and taken in by the nomadic Tuatha’an (imagine a touring company of “Godspell” meets Phish fans via High Fantasy).
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘Station Eleven’ Trailer Imagines a World 20 Years After the Apocalypse (Video)

It’s unclear what audience’s appetite for apocalyptic tales is right now, given that we are still very much living through an ever-evolving global pandemic. But judging by the brand-new trailer “Station Eleven,” a limited series set after a similar virus strikes worldwide, the show will offer something unexpected when it debuts on HBO Max later this month: a hopeful view of the end of the world.
TV SERIES
thehendersonnews.com

Lisa Davina Phillip: 'Boxing Day is a timely movie'

Lisa Davina Phillip believes that 'Boxing Day' is a "timely" film. The actress plays Auntie Valrie in the new festive flick that is notable for its all-black cast – which includes Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock in her acting debut – and feels that the project is particularly relevant amid the backdrop of the Black Lives Matter movement.
MOVIES
thehendersonnews.com

‘Fear the Walking Dead’: Alicia’s Back! (RECAP)

[WARNING: The following contains MAJOR spoilers for AMC‘s Fear the Walking Dead Season 7, Episode 8, “Padre.”]. Of all the surviving characters on Fear the Walking Dead, Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) might just have the worst luck. She’s a magnet for near-death experiences, from barely surviving the pantry horde in Season 3, to getting irradiated walker blood in her mouth in Season 5, to… well, having a tragic accident in Season 7 that might have cost her her life. Here’s how it happens.
TV SERIES
TheWrap

‘1883’ Trailer: ‘Yellowstone’ Prequel Finds Sam Elliott and Tim McGraw in the Old West (Video)

Paramount+ released the first full trailer of its upcoming “Yellowstone” prequel, “1883,” which you can watch above. Created by “Yellowstone” co-creator Taylor Sheridan, “1883” follows the Dutton family as they travel West into unknown territory in search of a better life. According to the series description, it is “a stark retelling of Western expansion, and an intense study of one family fleeing poverty to seek a better future in America’s promised land – Montana.”
MOVIES

