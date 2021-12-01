Hold on to your hats!

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) A wind advisory is up for Western New York starting Thursday morning. Wind gusts of 50mph possible. It will go until 7pm Thursday evening, but when it will starts depends on where you are.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 116 PM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 NYZ001-010-020300- /O.NEW.KBUF.WI.Y.0010.211202T1500Z-211203T0000Z/ Niagara-Northern Erie- Including the cities of Niagara Falls and Buffalo 116 PM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Niagara and Northern Erie counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.

Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 116 PM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 NYZ019-085-020300- /O.NEW.KBUF.WI.Y.0010.211202T1200Z-211203T0000Z/ Chautauqua-Southern Erie- Including the cities of Jamestown, Orchard Park, and Springville 116 PM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Strongest winds are expected along the Lake Erie shoreline.

* WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties.

* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 116 PM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 NYZ002-011-012-020-020300- /O.NEW.KBUF.WI.Y.0010.211202T1500Z-211203T0000Z/ Orleans-Genesee-Wyoming-Cattaraugus- Including the cities of Medina, Batavia, Warsaw, and Olean 116 PM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Cattaraugus counties.

* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.

