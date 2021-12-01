ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Hold on to your hats!

By Wben Com Newsroom
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qeeTR_0dBQ9hzg00

Buffalo, NY (WBEN) A wind advisory is up for Western New York starting Thursday morning. Wind gusts of 50mph possible. It will go until 7pm Thursday evening, but when it will starts depends on where you are.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 116 PM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 NYZ001-010-020300- /O.NEW.KBUF.WI.Y.0010.211202T1500Z-211203T0000Z/ Niagara-Northern Erie- Including the cities of Niagara Falls and Buffalo 116 PM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niagara and Northern Erie counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 116 PM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 NYZ019-085-020300- /O.NEW.KBUF.WI.Y.0010.211202T1200Z-211203T0000Z/ Chautauqua-Southern Erie- Including the cities of Jamestown, Orchard Park, and Springville 116 PM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 7 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected. Strongest winds are expected along the Lake Erie shoreline.
* WHERE...Chautauqua and Southern Erie counties.
* WHEN...From 7 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

URGENT - WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Buffalo NY 116 PM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 NYZ002-011-012-020-020300- /O.NEW.KBUF.WI.Y.0010.211202T1500Z-211203T0000Z/ Orleans-Genesee-Wyoming-Cattaraugus- Including the cities of Medina, Batavia, Warsaw, and Olean 116 PM EST Wed Dec 1 2021 ...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM TO 7 PM EST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Orleans, Genesee, Wyoming, and Cattaraugus counties.
* WHEN...From 10 AM to 7 PM EST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

Personal choice rally in Buffalo

Hundreds of protestors gathered Monday morning in Niagara Square in Buffalo, carrying flags and signs. The event was the kick-off to a week long civil disobedience campaign in Erie County to protest mask and vaccine mandates in the county.
BUFFALO, NY
Ice at Canalside is ready to go

The crew at Canalside in Buffalo has been hard at work preparing for a new season of ice skating that begins Friday. General Manager Lauren Moloney-Ford said they are opening at 3pm with a season opening celebration beginning at 5pm.
BUFFALO, NY
Buffalo, NY
