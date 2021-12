While 2020 was understandably a reprieve from New Jersey’s usual highway congestion, anyone who has recently driven on the Garden State Parkway during this holiday season knows traffic is back in the Garden State. Perhaps it was the current state of New Jersey transportation — and a vision for improvements in the future — that inspired a bipartisan team of New Jersey legislators to recently introduce legislation that would create a permitting process for autonomous vehicles on public roads. This legislation, scheduled for consideration at the Assembly Transportation and Independent Authorities Committee on Thursday, is a key moment in the future of transportation in New Jersey.

