Former KNX Heroes with 'angel connection' hosting special events in December

Two former KNX Helpful Honda Heroes of the Week are hosting special events for the community, this month! From athletes to animals, they both have an "angel" connection!

On Saturday, December 11th, the Little Angels Project is hosting a free veterinary wellness clinic. It'll be at the Congressional Church of Chatsworth. Former KNX Hero Darlene Hernandez Geekie is a Registered Veterinary Technician and the founder of the Little Angels Project, which is based in Agoura Hills. Her nonprofit provides free and low-cost veterinary care for under-served communities. It also offers emergency aid to those affected by natural disasters like wildfires, or a pandemic.

"We see the need out there! So many people relinquish their pets because they can't afford medical care. And, that's just unacceptable!" says Darlene. "You know, animals provide such love to us, and calmness, and good heart health! They are part of our family, we need to take care of them! There's support for human children, and humans when they can't afford medical care, like free clinics. We need to do the same for our pets. They are part of family! So, that's what we are providing!"

Appointments are required. Those who get one can get help with exams, vaccines, and micro-chipping for their pet.

Later in the month, on Saturday, December 18th and Sunday, December 19th, former KNX Hero Clayton Frech and Angel City Sports will be hosting the 2021 Angel City Games. It'll be held at Los Angeles High School, featuring at least 16 different adaptive sports like Judo, Blind Soccer, Throwing, Wheelchair Basketball, Table Tennis and Sitting Volleyball.

"This year, it'll be a little more focused on learning new sports, in more of a clinic and training environment," explains Clayton. "Athletes will be able to do like four, five or six sports a day."

Clayton says the set-up will be little different, as well. "While our focus for Angel City Sports is kids, adults and veterans living with physical disabilities - we are opening up the Games this year to friends and family, and supporters. So, anyone who wants to come out and learn about the adaptive and Paralympic sports movement and try some of these sports and participate with us, is welcome to come!"

