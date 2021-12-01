13 Decadent Chocolate and Orange Desserts

Participants in the Dec. 4 Rusk Public Library’s Holiday Baking Championship provided an array of desserts for the Cherokeean Herald staff, which served as judges for the inaugural event. From cookies, to pie to cakes, the 10 entries satisfied the Cherokeean’s collective sweet tooth! Winners, shown from left, are Janet Barrow, second place, Italian Crème Cake; Samantha Maynard, first place, carrot cake; and Ella Kovacs, third place/honorable mention for presentation, pecan pie. Proceeds from the event will fund the library’s purchase of outdoor furniture.
