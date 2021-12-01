13 Decadent Chocolate and Orange Desserts

We spend most of November salivating over savory turkey preparations, cheesy side dishes, mounds of mashed potatoes, and perusing bread recipes day in and day out. But the second Black Friday hits, we’ve got one thing on our minds, and one thing only: holiday sweets. No offense to the leftover turkey, but it just can’t compete with sugar cookies, salted caramels, and peppermint chocolate. That’s why when we saw that there was a new Costco dessert in stores for the holidays, the Chocolate Chunk Peppermint Loaf, we knew it was going into our cart the next time we’re at Costco. ...

RECIPES ・ 7 DAYS AGO