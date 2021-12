Though any team would prefer to sit and rest for a week entering the playoffs, the Eastern Washington football team at least has the advantage of playing Saturday at home, where it is 15-6 in the playoffs. It might be the last chance the Eagles get to play at home this season, and thus could be the final time quarterback Eric Barriere plays at Roos Field. Northern Iowa will be the latest team to bring a strong defense into Cheney. Here are three parts of Saturday’s game to look at as the Eagles (9-2) and Panthers (6-5) seek to advance in the FCS playoffs:

CHENEY, WA ・ 11 DAYS AGO