What was meant to be a show of affection by Asamoah Gyan’s girlfriend, Nina Atala, has ricocheted with many netizens piling a hoard of insults on the controversial lady. Although Asamoah Gyan has not officially acknowledged Nina as his girlfriend following his ongoing divorce hearing, Nina has not relented in expressing her love openly to the former Black Stars skipper on social media.

WORLD ・ 8 DAYS AGO