Rangnick's arrival at Old Trafford has caused a stir over Ronaldo's role in the team but he proved a point to his new manager against Arsenal. If Cristiano Ronaldo felt the need to send a message to his new manager – after all the talk that he would not fit into his setup – then scoring twice to secure Manchester United three points against Arsenal is one way to do it.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 5 DAYS AGO