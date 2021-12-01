ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gators to go in-home with fast-rising DT target

By Blake Alderman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGators to visit with an in-state lineman who has...

Florida Gators WR Target Evan Stewart Commits to Texas A&M

2022 wide receiver Evan Stewart has committed to Texas A&M, the Liberty (Texas) product announced on Instagram Monday evening. Stewart is the No. 2 slot receiver and No. 12 overall prospect in the class of 2022 according to Sports Illustrated All-American. The Florida Gators were leaders in Stewart's recruitment over...
What Jim Knowles to Ohio State means for the Buckeye defense

After back-to-back seasons of defensive frailties, Ohio State found the man they believe can lead this group back to the Silver Bullet standard. On Tuesday night, head coach Ryan Day announced that Oklahoma State's Jim Knowles accepted the position of defensive coordinator with the Buckeyes and will start on Jan. 2.
Playoff set: Alabama vs. Cincinnati, Michigan vs. Georgia

Cincinnati will play Alabama and Michigan will face Georgia on New Year's Eve after being selected to the College Football Playoff as a surprise-free field of four was set Sunday.Fourth-seeded Cincinnati becomes the first team to break through college football's glass ceiling and reach the CFP from a non-Power Five conference. The Bearcats (13-0) won the American Athletic Conference and head into the postseason as the only unbeaten team in the country.Coach Luke Fickell and the Bearcats made history with little debate. Playoff selection committee chairman Gary Barta said on ESPN there was strong consensus for Cincinnati at No....
Gators are going to keep launching threes, even when not falling

If there is a good look at the basket, Florida head coach Mike White expects his team to keep launching three-point shots. The Gators got off to a horrendous start against Oklahoma on Wednesday and fell behind 9-0 because of some tough defense. While Florida managed to cut into that lead drastically and even take a brief lead at the end of the first half, their made shots from beyond the arc were nonexistent and they were 0-9 n the first 20 minutes.
No. 20 Gators stunned at home 69-54 by winless Texas Southern

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — The grit, guile and experience that elevated the Florida Gators into the top 25 was nowhere to be found during a stunning loss Monday night to winless Texas Southern. The Tigers (1-7) were a 23.5-point underdog under former LSU coach Johnny Jones but dealt the No. 20...
Boston College QB Phil Jurkovec To Stay At School, Won’t Enter NFL Draft Until 2023

BOSTON (CBS) — Phil Jurkovec is hanging around at the Heights. The redshirt junior quarterback told the Boston College coaching staff that he’ll be returning to play in 2022, according to Yahoo Sports’ Pete Thamel. “He’ll be among the top quarterbacks NFL scouts will be watching in 2022 for the 2023 draft,” Thamel said. The Pittsburgh native and Notre Dame transfer suffered a hand injury this year, limiting him to just six games. He completed 52 of his 96 passes (54.2 percent) for 914 yards with seven touchdowns and four interceptions this year. In 2020, his first at BC, he completed 61 percent of his passes for 2,558 yards with 17 touchdowns and five interceptions. His best game of the year came on Nov. 13 at Georgia Tech, when he completed 13 of 20 passes for 310 yards with two touchdowns and no interceptions, while also rushing for 71 yards and three touchdowns on eight carries.  
