Rita Moreno is best known as Anita in the movie "West Side Story." The 1961 musical broke box office records and won ten Oscars including best picture and for Moreno, best supporting actress. Not too shabby for a kid from Puerto Rico who arrived in New York with nothing. She says her showbiz longevity is sprinkled with serendipity, but we warn you, beneath the gold plate of her Oscar there is a dark Hollywood tale of pain and betrayal, reinvention and resilience. She's only the third actor to 'EGOT' – winning the Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony. And as Moreno approaches 90 with a new "West Side Story" coming out– we found an artist who is witty and candid.

