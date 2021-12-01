The Twinkliest Town Near Detroit Will Make Your Holiday Season Merry And Bright

Are you on the lookout for a beautiful holiday town near Detroit? While the Motor City itself is home to plenty of sparkling lights and gorgeous seasonal displays, there’s something genuinely magical about venturing out to explore a cozy community when winter weather arrives. You might be familiar with bustling holiday towns like Rochester, but one smaller spot near Detroit deserves a second look this year.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

The charming town of Holly is located in Oakland County, just under an hour from Detroit by car.

When you’re ready to embrace the charms of the holiday season, Holly has you covered. After all, there’s Christmas cheer built right into its name, and this dedication to seasonal joy is evident throughout.

Whether you’re stopping by for a special event like the annual Holly Dickens Festival (which pays homage to Charles Dickens) or simply doing some holiday shopping, the downtown area here will capture your heart.

Take time to stroll through historic Battle Alley, a small collection of shops that comes to life after dark with twinkling lights and a real sense of charm. You’ll feel like you’ve stepped into a holiday Hallmark movie.

Stop in for dinner at the longstanding Holly Hotel, which features Victorian decor and a celebratory atmosphere that will keep you smiling. It’s especially delightful when surrounded by fresh snow.

Other attractions throughout Holly’s sparkling downtown area include the Vintage Farm House antique store, Bittersweet Cafe, and so much more. There’s no better place to enjoy an escape from the Motor City.

After dark, take a drive around Holly’s residential areas to admire locals’ holiday decorations and vibrant light displays. Whether you live here or not, you’ll feel a sense of nostalgia as you make your way through.

From history-rich buildings to timeless holiday decor, there’s so much to love in Holly when the temperatures drop. As you make plans for the most wonderful time of the year, keep this small town near Detroit in mind.

