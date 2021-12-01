ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

LeBron James Sidelined Due to NBA Covid-19 Health and Safety Protocols

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James was sidelined last night during a game against the Sacramento Kings due to the NBA’s Covid-19 health and safety protocols. It is unknown if James himself had tested...

www.wfxb.com

The Spun

Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Has Blunt Message For LeBron James

When it comes to social justice, NBA legend Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Lakers superstar LeBron James are often hand-in-hand. But after LeBron’s recent behavior against the Indiana Pacers, the NBA legend has LeBron in his crosshairs. In a video posted on Substack, Abdul-Jabbar admonished LeBron for a provocative dance he did...
NBA
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: LeBron James, Lakers looking to trade for former lottery pick

It’s no secret that at least as of right now, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers are not exactly looking like the championship-caliber team many believed they were going to be prior to the start of the season. With the trade deadline fast approaching, it appears that LA could be looking to shake things up as rumors have now emerged about a potential former lottery pick trade target.
NBA
Person
Lebron James
Person
Frank Vogel
The Spun

Look: Bronny’s Insane Dunk Went Viral On Friday Night

Bronny James, the son of NBA star LeBron James, has literally taken his game to new heights. On Friday night, LeBron shared a jaw-dropping video of Bronny throwing down an incredible dunk in pregame warm-ups. The video showed Bronny throwing the ball off the backboard for a self-assisted windmill. The...
NBA
#Health And Safety#Covid 19#Lakers#La
fadeawayworld.net

Los Angeles Lakers Superteam If They Didn't Trade For Russell Westbrook

The Los Angeles Lakers have not had the start that many expected of them. The team is currently 10-10 with a quarter of the season out the way, and have not been convincing, to say the least. LeBron James has not been healthy, and neither has Anthony Davis which isn’t a surprise. Most importantly, Russell Westbrook has not been a great signing.
NBA
Awful Announcing

Michelle Beadle says LeBron “had a person at the network who he wanted. He wanted her to be the host.”

Three weeks after first dropping an allegation that LeBron James tried to get her fired from ESPN (on her own new podcast at The Athletic), Michelle Beadle has added some more details. She spoke to Ethan Sherwood Strauss for his Substack podcast, and said that this pressure from James (seen above in January 2021) came with a specific replacement in mind. In a New York Post writeup of these comments, Ryan Glasspiegel says “It is highly probable that Beadle was referring to Rachel Nichols”; there’s some logic to that, but Beadle does not specifically spell out who she means, so the Nichols connection is an inference rather than proven fact. Here are some of Beadle’s comments on Strauss’ podcast, via Glasspiegel’s transcription:
NBA
Hoops Rumors

Damian Lillard, Giannis Antetokounmpo named Players of the Week

Trail Blazers guard Damian Lillard was named the Player of the Week for the Western Conference, and Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo earned the honor for the Eastern Conference, the NBA announced Monday (via Twitter). Lillard’s Blazers only played three games during the week of Nov. 15-21 but won all three....
NBA
NBC Sports

Kerr explains Warriors' caution with Wiseman's rehab

The Warriors have managed an NBA-best 15-2 record so far this season without two of their key players. One being, Klay Thompson, who is nearing a possible late-December return. The other, being, 20-year-old center James Wiseman, who is recovering from a torn meniscus sustained in April of last season. Following...
NBA

