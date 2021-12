They’re here to save the world. And beg for treats. The first full trailer for Warner Bros. Animation’s “DC League of Super-Pets” has arrived, and amongst its many pleasures is the reveal of John Krasinski as the voice of Superman. Dwayne Johnson, as previously announced, will provide the voice of Superman’s super-powered dog Krypto, with Kevin Hart, Diego Luna and Kate McKinnon voicing some of the other pets who, through mysterious circumstances, also gain superpowers. Yes, this movie is going to be extremely cute.

MOVIES ・ 14 DAYS AGO