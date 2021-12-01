US Considering Move to Stricter International Travel Restrictions

The U.S. has enacted a travel ban between some South African countries. Entry to travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and more, was barred but Dr. Anthony Fauci said the ban is continuing to be reevaluated each day. Fauci also said the ban was put in place when the U.S. was ‘in the dark’ and just learning about a surge in cases in South Africa due to the Omicron variant and added the ban was put in place to assess the situation. Many other countries including the UK, Australia, Japan, Brazil, Canada, India and Russia, as well as the European Union were also imposed due to the variant.

U.S. POLITICS ・ 1 DAY AGO