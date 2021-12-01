ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
U.S. Politics

US Considering Move to Stricter International Travel Restrictions

By Tori Adams
wfxb.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTop United States government officials are considering new requirements when it comes to international travel…. They are looking into requiring everyone who enters the country...

www.wfxb.com

wfxb.com

Travel Ban Between U.S. and Some South African Countries Begins

The U.S. has enacted a travel ban between some South African countries. Entry to travelers from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Mozambique and more, was barred but Dr. Anthony Fauci said the ban is continuing to be reevaluated each day. Fauci also said the ban was put in place when the U.S. was ‘in the dark’ and just learning about a surge in cases in South Africa due to the Omicron variant and added the ban was put in place to assess the situation. Many other countries including the UK, Australia, Japan, Brazil, Canada, India and Russia, as well as the European Union were also imposed due to the variant.
U.S. POLITICS
fox26houston.com

New international travel restrictions now in place as US officials try to curb spread of Omicron variant

HOUSTON - U.S. health officials say early reports about Omicron are "encouraging" suggesting the new COVID-19 variant is less dangerous than Delta. Vaccine expert Dr. Peter Hotez with Baylor College of Medicine says he can’t stress enough how important it is for people to get their boosters, as more cases of the Omicron variant are reported around the country.
TRAVEL
MyChesCo

CDC Tightens Testing Requirement for International Travel to the US

WASHINGTON, D.C. — On Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) worked to revise the current Global Testing Order to shorten the timeline for required testing for all international air travelers to one day before departure to the United States. This revision strengthens already robust protocols in place for international travel, including requirements for foreign travelers to be fully vaccinated.
TRAVEL
wbrz.com

Stricter travel rules to begin Monday, amid US COVID surge

After COVID numbers appeared to decrease as more Americans became fully vaccinated, the Thanksgiving holidays have given way to an increase in coronavirus cases within the U.S. According to CNN, for the first time in two months, the US is averaging more than 100,000 new COVID-19 cases each day. This...
TRAVEL
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

International travelers at Atlanta airport facing stricter requirements to return home

ATLANTA — At Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, travelers getting ready to fly outside the country will face stricter requirements in order to return. Starting Monday, passengers over the age of 2 must take a COVID-19 test no sooner than the day before boarding a flight to the U.S. Previously, vaccinated travelers had a 72-hour window to test negative.
ATLANTA, GA
albuquerquenews.net

US tightens COVID-19 measures over omicron variant concerns, stricter testing protocols for inbound international travellers

Washington [US], December 3 (ANI): US President Joe Biden has announced new requirements for international travellers coming to the US, including both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Inbound travellers coming to the US will have to be tested for COVID-19 within a day before their flight to the US, regardless of...
U.S. POLITICS
houstonmirror.com

Biden Imposes New US Coronavirus Travel Restrictions

WASHINGTON - U.S. President Joe Biden on Thursday imposed stricter coronavirus testing requirements for international travelers entering the country. He also laid out a plan to fight the advance of the coronavirus pandemic in the United States over the coming winter months. Each international traveler will be required to have...
TRAVEL
kurv.com

US Moving To Toughen Testing Requirement For Travelers

(AP) — The Biden administration is moving to toughen testing requirements for international travelers to the U.S., for both vaccinated and unvaccinated people, amid the spread of the new omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says it is working toward requiring that all air...
U.S. POLITICS
WRAL

South Africa detects new virus variant, prompting international travel restrictions

Scientists in South Africa on Thursday identified a concerning new coronavirus variant with mutations that one scientist said marked a “big jump in evolution,” prompting several countries to quickly limit travel from the region. Within hours, Britain, Israel and Singapore had restricted travel from South Africa and some neighboring countries,...
TRAVEL
