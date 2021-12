Susan (Olivia Colman) and Chris Edwards (David Thewlis) are on the run in France. They are a curious, somewhat fusty middle-aged couple, in old coats and sensible footwear. Money is tight. Chris’s faltering French isn’t much help in job interviews. But although they’re desperate, they still have each other, love that they express in unusual ways. “I’d eat a croissant out of a bin for you,” Susan says. She still has her beloved films, especially westerns, somewhere to escape to when it all gets too much. But the pressure is mounting, and her love of old Hollywood memorabilia is...

