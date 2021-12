The Portland Timbers will be hosting MLS Cup after a 2-0 victory over Real Salt Lake in the Western Conference final on Saturday. While the Timbers have appeared in MLS Cup twice, winning in 2015 and losing to Atlanta United in 2018, this will be their first time with home-field advantage. They’ll face the winner of the Philadelphia Union vs. New York City on Sunday.

MLS ・ 3 DAYS AGO